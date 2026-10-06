Tinubu Introduces Conversational Configuration For Specialty Insurance Applications

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Tinubu Skye v11 translates plain-language business requirements into governed application configurations, built on patterns proven in carrier implementations.

NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Highlights- Configure through conversation: Describe the application or change in plain language.- Move from intent to production faster: Launch new products, channels and workflows in weeks.- Governed by design: Expert approval, version control and end-to-end auditability.- Available in Tinubu Skye v11: Enabling underwriting, distribution, policy administration and claims.New York, NY – Paris, France – October 6, 2026 – Tinubu, an enterprise software company serving the specialty insurance industry, today announced the general availability of conversational configuration in Tinubu Skye, its AI-native platform for specialty insurance applications. Tinubu Skye is in production at 21 enterprise carriers across 31 lines of business.Business teams describe what they need in plain language, the platform creates the configuration, and Tinubu experts validate it before production.Specialty insurance runs on custom applications, and the volume of that custom code keeps growing, whether it is written by hand or generated by AI. Products, appetite and distribution models change faster than project cycles deliver, and AI has to reach production under enterprise governance to be useful at all. Conversational configuration standardizes the change: the business describes it, the platform configures it, and experts validate it before production.Tinubu Skye runs the applications behind a carrier's or MGA's specialty business: underwriting intake, distribution, policy administration and claims, where off-the-shelf products often struggle to fit the line. It is built on more than 26 years of specialty insurance experience.Until now, specialists configured those applications in the platform's design tools. Conversational configuration moves the first step to the business: the team that owns the line describes the change, the platform produces the configuration, and a Tinubu expert reviews and releases it.The biggest gain is in the cost of running an application over its whole life, not only the cost of building it. A new product, channel or territory goes into production in weeks. Appetite and pricing rules can be adjusted as the market moves, and regulatory changes incorporated when they take effect. Underwriting, product and claims leads define the change. IT retains control of the architecture, integration standards and audit record.The Specialty Foundation Behind Every Configured ApplicationThe output is production-grade because it is assembled from patterns already proven in production. Tinubu Skye v11 includes:- Specialty configuration patterns: data models, rating logic, referral structures, document libraries and regulatory patterns, configured per line in carrier implementations across Political Risk, Surety, D&O, A&H, Marine, Cyber and E&S.- Expert validation and audit trail: human approval before production, every change versioned and reconstructable by regulators and auditors.- Agentic underwriting workbench for Accident & Health: AI agents already in production, handling medical document analysis and eligibility validation.- API-first runtime: AWS-hosted, zero-trust security and SSO, with integrations to Lloyd's ATLAS, Verisk, D&B, Creditsafe, Guidewire, Duck Creek, Salesforce and Power BI.Applications Business Teams Can Configure- Underwriting intake and triage: digital intake, AI data extraction, enrichment, appetite-based routing and SLA management.- MGA multi-carrier portal: coverholder onboarding, delegated authority, capacity routing and bordereau processing, with a distinct experience per channel from one configuration.- Distribution and embedded insurance: white-label, API-first journeys with real-time layered pricing and instant issuance for in-appetite risks.Claims triage and policy administration use the same foundation, and every application runs on one enterprise runtime. Applications can be configured to meet the standards each market requires, including NAIC and AM Best expectations.KEV Seguros, a long-standing Tinubu customer, runs 100+ products across 15+ channel partners on Tinubu Skye and issues 9 million policies a year."At KEV Seguros, the speed at which we can evolve, launch and adjust products defines our business, because we sell insurance at the exact moment of purchase. Running on Tinubu Skye, we now launch new products in a fraction of the time it used to take and onboard partners in half the time we once needed, at national scale. Internally, having Tinubu as a partner is an experience that surprises us with every launch and every evolution of the platform." - Eduardo Viegas, COO at KEV Seguros.“Carriers are not buying software development anymore,” said Vinod Kachroo, Head of Americas at Tinubu.“With conversational configuration in Tinubu Skye v11, the people who understand the risk describe the change they need and the platform configures it, without starting a project every time.”Conversational configuration is available now to customers running Tinubu Skye v11, with additional capabilities planned through Q4 2026.About TinubuTinubu makes software that runs specialty insurance, the lines where risk is complex and rarely fits a standard template: trade credit, surety, accident & health, political risk, directors & officers, excess & surplus, marine, aviation, cyber and commercial property. Each of these lines needs its own data, rules and underwriting judgment, so rather than force a generic core to fit, Tinubu is configured to each line's own rules, data, authorities and workflows. Tinubu covers the full policy lifecycle: submission intake, underwriting, rating, quote and bind, policy and bond administration, servicing and claims. AI is applied in practical places, such as reading and enriching unstructured submissions at intake and letting underwriters query their own data through a built-in assistant. Today 50 specialty carriers run their core operations on Tinubu, in every region.Media Contact:...

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Tinubu Introduces Conversational Configuration for Specialty Insurance Applications News Provided By Tinubu October 06, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Insurance Industry



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