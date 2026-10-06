Ukraine's Defense Forces Strike Russian Telecommunications Hub, Command Post And Drone Warehouse

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this in a Facebook post.

On October 5 and during the night of October 6, the Defense Forces struck a number of Russian military facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

In the area of Donetsk, a telecommunications hub belonging to the Russian invaders was hit.

In the area of Shchaslyvtseve, Kherson region, Ukrainian forces struck a command post of a Russian army unit.

In addition, Ukrainian troops struck areas where Russian personnel were concentrated near Sokolohirsk in Luhansk region and Burlatske in Donetsk region.

USF strikes Russian UAV warehouse and workshop in Kharkiv region

In the Luhansk region, a drone warehouse was hit near Sievierodonetsk, while an ammunition depot belonging to Russian forces was struck near Khrustalnyi.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces struck a mobile radio station of the Russian General Staff in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region.