Ukraine's Defense Forces Strike Russian Telecommunications Hub, Command Post And Drone Warehouse
On October 5 and during the night of October 6, the Defense Forces struck a number of Russian military facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
In the area of Donetsk, a telecommunications hub belonging to the Russian invaders was hit.
In the area of Shchaslyvtseve, Kherson region, Ukrainian forces struck a command post of a Russian army unit.
In addition, Ukrainian troops struck areas where Russian personnel were concentrated near Sokolohirsk in Luhansk region and Burlatske in Donetsk region.Read also: USF strikes Russian UAV warehouse and workshop in Kharkiv region
In the Luhansk region, a drone warehouse was hit near Sievierodonetsk, while an ammunition depot belonging to Russian forces was struck near Khrustalnyi.
As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces struck a mobile radio station of the Russian General Staff in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region.
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