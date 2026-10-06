Zelensky Warns Of Next Russian Massive Strike

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the head of state said this on Telegram following a conference call with government officials, military commanders, and other services.

"Government officials, together with representatives of regional authorities, have prepared additional logistics solutions in response to Russia's operation against Ukrainian logistics. Today, we received updated intelligence on Russia's preparations for a massive strike. We are preparing countermeasures. We set deadlines for a significant part of the tasks, and the highest-priority ones are already being implemented," he wrote.

Zelensky thanks Territorial Defense Forces soldiers for defending Ukraine since first days of full-scale

At the same time, Zelensky said the Defense Minister and the Commander of the Air Force had reported on the deployment of air-defense assets and the organization of defensive lines to protect designated key facilities.

"We are providing the necessary F-16 ammunition, interception systems, and anti-missiles. The most difficult issue is ballistic missile defense, and the availability of these supplies depends exclusively on our partners. We are working with them on a daily basis," he said.

In addition, the President wrote that Russian forces had attacked several Ukrainian hospitals over the past 24 hours - in Kramatorsk and Kryvyi Rih. According to him, the relevant services responded. He added that it was important that the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS) was responding promptly to each such incident in all regions.

As Ukrinform reported, units of Ukraine's Defense Forces struck a Russian telecommunications hub, an army command post, and warehouses containing drones and ammunition.