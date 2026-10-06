Karnataka Traffic Fine Dues Hit Rs 3,000 Crore: Why Are Motorists Still Not Paying Despite 50% Discount?

The state government announced a massive 50% discount multiple times, but motorists across Karnataka are still ignoring their pending traffic e-challans. Because of this, the clearance rate for traffic violations has hit rock bottom. Official data shows that the state recorded 8.16 crore traffic violations between 2019 and August 2026. Out of this, a whopping 5.53 crore cases (around 68%) are still pending. This means the government is waiting to collect Rs 3,006.70 crore in unpaid fines.

Bengaluru alone owes Rs 2,048 crore

Capital city Bengaluru holds the lion's share of these pending fines. The city has recorded 5.85 crore traffic violations so far, and over 3.72 crore cases are still uncleared. This brings Bengaluru's total unpaid fine amount to a staggering Rs 2,048.56 crore.

Supreme Court warning & strict government action

The Supreme Court recently raised serious concerns over crores of unpaid traffic fines across the country and gave strict instructions to state governments. The apex court directed authorities to take tough measures, like impounding vehicles with pending e-challans during spot checks and blocking online transport services for the vehicle.

Reacting to this, DG-IGP M.A. Saleem said the government and the police department are planning several strict measures to make the public pay their pending fines.

The department is thinking about making traffic fine clearance mandatory for getting a vehicle Fitness Certificate (FC). Along with this, they are trying to amend certain laws to block insurance renewals for vehicles with pending traffic challans.

"We are working on different legal frameworks to make people clear their traffic fine dues. We need to amend some laws to disqualify vehicles with pending fines from getting insurance renewals, and work is going on in this regard. The Supreme Court has also given some directions now, suggesting we link fine dues with electricity bills. We will look into all these options," DG-IGP M.A. Saleem explained.

Contactless enforcement and system loopholes to blame

Senior Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) officers say system loopholes and the 'contactless enforcement' setup are the main reasons behind this poor fine collection.

Automatic cameras: Automatic surveillance cameras record more than 80% of the cases. Since cops do not stop drivers on the spot to issue fines, motorists simply ignore the SMS alerts on their mobile phones. Many times, they do not even know about the fine until the police stop them for a random check on the road.

Wrong address in VAHAN database: Vehicle owners often fail to update their details in the VAHAN database when they change their address or sell their vehicles. Because of this, a huge number of notices never reach the actual violators.

Discount offers causing negligence: The government's repeated 50% discount schemes have created a moral hazard among motorists. Instead of paying the fine immediately, riders keep postponing the payment, hoping the government will announce another discount offer soon.

Will hiking the fine amount help?

The government recently planned to hike the fine amount to Rs 5,000 for certain specific traffic offenses. But with such a huge backlog of cases, some officers doubt if just increasing the fine will stop the violations. "If we just hike the fine amount without bringing in a strict recovery system, only the pending fine amount on paper will increase, but the reality will not change," a senior traffic police officer pointed out. He further analyzed, "When a motorist ignores even a Rs 500 fine, the chances of him voluntarily paying a Rs 5,000 fine without the fear of strict legal action are very low."