Search And Identification Of Remains Continue In Nepal Despite End Of Rescue Operation - Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The press service of Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported this, according to Ukrinform.

The Foreign Ministry noted that, according to updated figures from the competent authorities, the death toll in Nepal has risen to 1,455, while another 5,285 people are considered missing. In China, the deaths of 43 people have been confirmed, while 519 people are considered missing, including 261 foreigners.

The ministry emphasized that the figures showed the horrific natural disaster had resulted in a tragedy of unprecedented scale, with nearly 6,000 people missing, including foreign tourists and 56 Ukrainian citizens. It added that, despite weeks of efforts by diplomats, consuls, and rescuers, the missing Ukrainians had still not been found among either the dead or the injured.

The ministry clarified that the Nepalese government's announcement that the 40-day active search-and-rescue operation had ended did not mean that efforts to locate the missing or establish the circumstances of their disappearance had been halted. Rescue services continue searching for and identifying human remains.

Following the Nepalese side's launch of procedures to legally declare missing persons dead, the Embassy of Ukraine in India again contacted the competent authorities with a diplomatic note concerning the procedure for officially documenting deaths in cases where remains cannot be found or identified.

Number of Ukrainians missing in Nepal floods rises to 64, Foreign Ministry says

Ukraine's National Police continues its pre-trial investigation and is finalizing a database of DNA profiles of relatives for subsequent transfer to the foreign authorities, the press service said. It added that the case remains under the special supervision of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Consular Service Department, and Ukraine's embassies in India and China.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 26, a mudflow on the Nepal-China border near the Chinese region of Tibet caused flooding and landslides.

The Foreign Ministry reported that as of September 25, the official number of Ukrainian citizens who had gone missing or were being sought following the floods in Nepal stood at 56.

On October 5, Nepal announced the completion of the search-and-rescue operation following the devastating floods.

Photo: AA