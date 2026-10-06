Jamrud Moves Toward Digital Land Records To Curb Ownership Disputes

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

JAMRUD: Land settlement and digitisation of land records are underway in Jamrud, with around 147,000 genealogies (Shajra Nasab) recorded so far in Khyber district and work completed in 26 mouzas, officials said during an awareness session for journalists at Jamrud Press Club.

Project Director SDCs for the merged districts, Wasal Khattak, along with Senior Manager Operations Imtiaz Khan and Tehsildar Javed Khan, briefed journalists on the ongoing land settlement process, its procedures and expected benefits for residents.

Officials said the land settlement process has been underway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's merged districts since 2021, aiming to establish an official, authenticated and digital record of land ownership for the first time.

The practical phase of machine-based and GIS-based land measurement is now being initiated in various mouzas of Jamrud. The process will determine accurate land measurements, boundaries and ownership rights, while the shares of individuals and families will be recorded according to their genealogies.

Once completed, the land record will be stored digitally and is expected to be accessible through mobile phones and the internet. Officials said the system would help reduce disputes over ownership, possession and boundaries and make land sales, inheritance, transfers and access to bank loans easier.

They said disputed land would not be given a final status in the record until the dispute is resolved. However, where a court decision exists or parties reach a mutual agreement, the record will be prepared according to the ruling or settlement.

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Officials said previous sale and purchase records, registrations, mutations, stamp papers and other available documents would also be examined to ensure that the final record reflects actual ownership and land conditions.

Citizens will be given opportunities to check and verify their records and raise objections or seek corrections before the final record is prepared. Settlement teams are also collecting information from households and displaying records to allow residents to verify their ownership details and genealogies.

Officials said the digital land record would also support agricultural development by improving access to agricultural machinery, seeds, loans and government schemes for eligible landowners. Accurate land records would further help authorities in urban and rural planning and the effective use of land.

They added that clear ownership and boundaries could reduce land disputes and litigation while protecting citizens' legal and ownership rights.

The land settlement office in Jamrud has been established at the Industrial Estate, where staff are available to guide residents. Revenue and settlement teams are working in different mouzas according to a phased schedule, while awareness sessions are also being held for journalists, lawyers, traders and the wider public.

Officials urged residents to cooperate with the settlement process, verify their land documents and ownership records, and contact the relevant land settlement office or helpline promptly if they have any objections or concerns.