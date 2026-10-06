Financial Literacy Program Holds 4Th Session In Karak

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Karak, Oct. 6 (Petra) – The national financial awareness and economic education program, "Your Financial Compass," held its fourth governorate session Tuesday in Karak, marking its debut in southern Jordan after previous meetings in Ajloun, Salt, and Mafraq.

The program, implemented by Al-Dustour Center for Economic Studies in partnership with national media outlets and with support from CFI Jordan, aims to improve financial literacy and help participants make "more informed" financial and investment decisions.

Talking at the opening ceremony, Awni Dawood, president of Al-Dustour Center for Economic Studies and the program's executive director, said the Karak session expands the initiative's reach and focuses on presenting economic and financial concepts in accessible language.

He said the program also seeks to help participants identify reliable information and recognize fraud and misleading claims of unrealistic investment returns.

In turn, economic expert Fayeq Hijazin said financial literacy begins with understanding money management and saving, and develops through continued learning and practical experience.

He called for consulting specialists, verifying the credibility of financial entities, and assessing investment opportunities before making decisions.

Ahmad Al-Majali of the All Jordan Youth Commission in Karak said the program's themes align with efforts to broaden young people's grasp of economic and development issues.

The session brought together young people, women, local community representatives, and journalists. Discussions focused on money management, financial planning, saving, basic investment principles, and risks associated with offers promising rapid returns.

//Petra// AO