Commentkeyword Officially Launches As A Manychat Alternative For Instagram Comment-To-DM Automation

MENAFN - GetNews) CommentKeyword combines Instagram comment-to-DM automation with optional AI lead qualification, offering 300 free DMs a month and paid plans from $12.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA - October 06, 2026 - CommentKeyword today announced the official launch of its Instagram-focused automation platform, offering creators, agencies and businesses a ManyChat alternative for Instagram comment-to-DM automation.

The platform connects public engagement with private conversations. When someone comments a chosen keyword on an Instagram post or Reel, CommentKeyword can reply publicly and automatically send a direct message containing the requested link, guide or offer. Users can rotate up to ten variations of both public replies and DMs and personalize messages with the recipient's name, keeping responses varied and less repetitive. If the recipient replies, an optional AI agent can continue the conversation.

CommentKeyword's Instagram DM automation tools support campaigns such as distributing downloadable resources, sharing product information and delivering booking links. Rather than manually messaging each person who responds to a post, businesses can configure a keyword and the message they want commenters to receive.

The free plan includes 300 automated DMs per month. Paid plans start at $12 per month, with 3,000 automated DMs-ten times the free allowance-and access to AI agents for Instagram DMs. These agents can ask qualifying questions, collect structured information, direct people toward relevant offers and hand conversations over to a human when needed.

“Someone commenting on a post is showing interest, but sending them a link is often only the beginning,” said Jhonny, founder of CommentKeyword.“We wanted to make that first response straightforward and give businesses a way to continue the conversation when the person replies-whether that means answering a question, understanding what they need or helping them take the next step.”

A setup assistant drafts the AI agent from a plain-language description, including its instructions, objectives, conversation hook, required information and handoff rules. Users can review the draft and test conversations before activating the agent for a campaign.

For example, a coach could invite followers to comment“GUIDE” to receive a free resource. CommentKeyword would deliver the resource by DM and add a short hook question to invite a response. Once the recipient replies, an AI agent could ask about their goals and guide them toward a suitable offer, such as a booking link, a community or a product. The AI step is optional; campaigns can also stop at delivering the initial message.

The platform uses Meta's official Instagram API. Its delivery system includes per-account queues and retry safeguards to manage eligible messages when platform limits affect delivery.

CommentKeyword is focused on Instagram comment-triggered messaging rather than offering a multichannel chatbot builder. The launch gives teams whose main workflow is comment-to-DM campaigns an alternative built around that specific use case. Businesses requiring automation across WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and other channels may need a broader multichannel platform.

The service is available now, with a free plan that does not require a credit card. Users can start with keyword-triggered messages and add higher sending allowances and AI conversations as their requirements develop.

About CommentKeyword

CommentKeyword is an Instagram automation platform that turns keyword comments into direct-message conversations. It combines public comment replies, automated DM delivery and optional AI-powered conversations to help creators and businesses deliver resources, qualify enquiries and guide interested users toward a relevant next step.

Media enquiries Jhonny, Founder CommentKeyword /contact