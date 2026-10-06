3 Stocks BEAT, MOBX, PRSO Now: FDA Breakthrough, Rare Earths And Military Drones Drive Catalysts

DALLAS, TX Oct. 6, 2026 Three emerging-growth stocks HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBX) and Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) are in focus following developments across cardiac technology, U.S. rare earths, national security, military drones and tactical communications.

HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT) Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for the HeartBeam System as a tool for assessing potential heart attacks at home. The designation recognizes the potential of HeartBeam's 3D ECG technology to help physicians evaluate signs of a possible heart attack when symptoms begin outside the hospital.

Breakthrough status provides prioritized FDA interaction as HeartBeam moves toward a multicenter pivotal study and is also a prerequisite for certain expedited Medicare coverage pathways. HeartBeam expects to seek FDA alignment on its pivotal-study design in the coming months, followed by anticipated patient enrollment.

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ: MOBX) Expands National Security Platform Into U.S. Rare Earths

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBX) is expanding its National Security Matters (NSM) strategy after acquisition target Special Project Delivery, Inc. (SPD) entered into a definitive agreement to combine with Winner Water Services, a revenue-generating U.S. rare-earth company.

Winner recovers rare earth elements, scandium and alumina from coal ash, while Winner and its research partners have received six federal awards totaling $53 million from the Department of Energy and Department of Defense over the past decade. Winner's planned addition remains subject to required approvals and is expected to close alongside the SPD-Mobix transaction.

The transaction expands MOBX's developing national-security platform across critical minerals, defense, aerospace, autonomous systems and strategic infrastructure.

Peraso (NASDAQ: PRSO) Targets Military Drones and Tactical Communications

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) continues targeting the expanding UAS, defense and tactical communications markets with its high-performance 60GHz mmWave technology.

Its compact PRM2145 module targets UAVs, defense and autonomous platforms requiring highly directional, low-latency and gigabit-class wireless connectivity. As defense organizations expand deployment of drones, robotics and autonomous systems, Peraso is positioning its technology for the communications layer connecting vehicles, sensors, operators and tactical networks.

Three National Technology Catalysts to Watch

Together, BEAT, MOBX and PRSO provide exposure to three distinctly different technology catalysts: BEAT in at-home cardiac assessment, MOBX in U.S. rare earths and national-security infrastructure, and PRSO in military drones and tactical communications.

With BEAT advancing along an FDA regulatory pathway, MOBX building a broader national-security platform and PRSO targeting growing demand for secure high-performance wireless communications, the three stocks could remain in focus as investors watch their next milestones.

About the Companies

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) develops cardiac technology designed to provide physicians with actionable cardiac information outside traditional medical settings.

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBX) provides advanced connectivity solutions for defense, aerospace and other high-reliability markets while expanding its National Security Matters initiative across strategic U.S. industries.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) develops 60GHz and 5G mmWave chipsets, modules, software and intellectual property targeting defense, UAVs, tactical communications, autonomous systems and fixed wireless applications.

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