ECHEMI Expands Digital Services Supporting Global Chemical Trade Worldwide

MENAFN - GetNews) The cross-border chemical B2B platform combines market intelligence, sourcing tools and supplier services for international chemical commerce.

Qingdao, China - October 6, 2026 - ECHEMI, a professional digital cross-border chemical B2B platform, provides services connecting chemical buyers and suppliers across international markets. Launched in 2015, the platform serves more than 130,000 buyers and 24,000 suppliers across more than 200 countries and regions, with services covering chemical products, market intelligence, trade data and business development.

For buyers, ECHEMI provides Market Price & Insight services covering China and international chemical markets. The service includes market prices, Chinese supplier operating updates, equipment and inventory developments, trend analysis, and weekly, monthly and annual reports. The information covers market conditions relevant to chemical purchasing and supply planning.

The Price Database provides historical pricing information for 878 chemical products across 31 categories. Data includes China domestic, international, China regional and enterprise prices. Subscribers can review historical price curves, compare market trends and download selected data in Excel, CSV or PDF formats. Annual subscription plans for individual products are available at $100, $299 and $559, with features varying by plan.

The platform also supports chemical sourcing through product inquiries and requests for quotation. Buyers can connect with manufacturers, traders and distributors to source chemical products in different grades, including samples and bulk quantities. Local chemical supply is also supported. Supplier verification services include business-license and factory verification, providing additional information on suppliers listed through the platform. Nearly 12,000 product inquiries are posted each month across multiple chemical categories and international markets.

For suppliers, the comprehensive membership service covers customer acquisition, market information, transaction support and business-development functions. Services include RFQ access, trade data, buyer credit investigation, Market Price & Insight, online shop functions, product exposure and buyer matching.

The platform also provides trade data and enterprise research services covering areas such as supplier information and business due diligence. These services give buyers access to additional company and operational information when evaluating potential commercial relationships.

Digital sourcing and market-data services are increasingly used across international chemical trade to support procurement, supplier research and market analysis. ECHEMI brings these functions together within a single B2B platform serving participants across global chemical markets.

For more information, please visit ECHEMI.

About ECHEMI

ECHEMI is a professional digital cross-border chemical B2B platform launched in 2015. It provides chemical sourcing, market intelligence, trade data and business services for buyers and suppliers participating in global chemical markets.