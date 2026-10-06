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Taxformhero Compares W-2 And 1099 Filing Costs For 2026


2026-10-06 08:13:39
(MENAFN- GetNews) "TaxFormHero is the first pick in this provider-authored comparison for small 1099 batches without a subscription; six alternatives offer different pricing, delivery and team-management options."TaxFormHero compares seven W-2 and 1099 filing platforms for 2026, with verified pricing, delivery fees, volume tiers and clear limits on what each price includes.

NEW YORK - 6 October, 2026 - TaxFormHero, an IRS-authorized information-return e-filing platform, presents a seven-platform comparison for filing W-2s and 1099s online in 2026. The comparison separates federal filing fees from recipient delivery, state reporting and annual subscriptions, using providers' own published pricing checked on 4 October, 2026. TaxFormHero is listed first for small-batch 1099 filing with optional services, not as the cheapest provider at every volume or for every form.

For businesses choosing a combined W-2 and 1099 filing platform, the first distinction is where returns go: W-2s are filed with the Social Security Administration, while 1099s go to the IRS. IRS authorization is not a government endorsement of a provider's prices or ranking. Federal transmission, applicable state reporting and furnishing recipient copies are separate obligations.

What changes for tax year 2026?

IRS Publication 1099 for 2026 raises the general 1099-NEC reporting threshold for qualifying business service payments from $600 to $2,000. A higher threshold generally reduces the number of payments meeting that dollar test; it does not bring previously exempt low-payment businesses into filing. Exceptions still apply, including reporting when federal income tax is withheld.

The IRS's 2026 W-2 instructions give February 1, 2027 as the W-2 filing and employee-copy deadline. The usual January 31 deadline for 1099-NEC also moves to February 1, 2027 because January 31 falls on a Sunday. Other 1099 forms have different filing or recipient deadlines. Businesses generally must e-file when required to file 10 or more information returns in aggregate, not 10 of each type.

The 2026 list

1. TaxFormHero: best for small 1099 batches with optional delivery. TaxFormHero supports 1099, W-2 and ACA information returns, with manual entry or bulk Excel/CSV import. Its published pricing charges $1.99 each for the first 150 1099-series forms, $0.99 for forms 151–500, $0.60 for forms 501–1,000 and $0.45 for forms above 1,000. W-2 rates are $2.99 for the first 50, $1.99 for the next 100, $0.99 for the next 350 and $0.60 beyond 500; each band applies only to forms in that band, counted separately per form type within a filing. There is no subscription or signup fee; optional direct state filing is $0.99 per form, recipient mail $1.69, e-delivery $0.19 and TIN matching $0.49 per check. Limitation: delivery and verification are extra, and corrections are charged at the applicable per-form rate rather than included free.

2. TaxBandits: best for year-end and payroll-return filing together. TaxBandits publishes federal W-2/1099 rates of $2.75 for the first 10 forms, $1.75 for forms 11–100, $1.15 for 101–250, $1.00 for 251–500 and $0.80 for 501–2,000, plus coverage for payroll returns such as Form 941. Its Pricing page lists direct state filing alongside a federal return at $0.95 per form, domestic mail at $1.85, online access at $0.50 and TIN matching at $0.35; volume pricing requires a single submission or prepaid credits, and correction benefits are subject to the provider's terms.

3. Tax1099: best for accounting integrations and collaborative teams. Zenwork's Tax1099 pricing page lists W-2/1099 bands at $2.99 for the first 20 forms, $2.59 for 21–150, $1.99 for 151–250, $1.42 for 251–500 and $0.72 for 501–1,000, with larger volumes quoted. Essential has no annual subscription fee; Teams is $249/year and Scale $349/year, while recipient e-delivery is $0.50, domestic print-and-mail $1.95 and real-time TIN matching $1.00 per unit; a published $1 mailing rush fee applies near the filing deadline.

4. Yearli by Greatland: best for bundled federal, state and recipient service. Yearli's detailed 2026 schedule lists Core W-2/1099 filing at $6.49 per form, including federal filing, applicable state reporting and recipient mail/online retrieval, rising to $7.79 during published peak periods. Core is free to start, Performance costs $129/year and Premier $799/year before filing charges; the plans overview shows a different $4.99 estimate, so this comparison uses the explicitly dated detailed schedule, with checkout confirmation essential.

5. efile4Biz: best for choosing e-file-only or print-and-mail packages. Its Forms & Fees page lists W-2/1099 orders of 1–25 forms at $3.40 per form for e-file-only, $5.25 for e-file plus print-and-mail and $2.20 for print-and-mail-only. Direct state filing adds $1 per form per state, TIN matching costs $1 per record and corrections $7.95; Basic is pay-as-you-go, while optional Plus and Premium subscriptions cost $149/year and $399/year, excluding form fees.

6. Avalara 1099 & W-9, formerly Track1099: best for included electronic recipient delivery. Avalara publishes graduated federal filing rates of $3.10 for the first 15 forms, $2.30 for the next 150, $1.30 for the next 335 and $0.63 above 500, including recipient e-delivery, electronic corrections and PDF/CSV downloads. State e-filing is $1.49 per form, TIN matching $0.45 and domestic recipient mail $1.84 during January–April, increasing to $2.89 during January 27–31; annual subscriptions are separately quoted.

7. Sovos 1099Pro Cloud: best for subscription-based reporting workflows. Sovos' filing site directs buyers to 1099Pro Cloud, whose main pricing comparison advertises up to 100 forms from $499/year for e-file-only, $684/year with print-and-mail and $714/year with mail plus eDelivery. The same page also displays $449 and $669 for the first two packages in separate sections, so those prices are unresolved public-page discrepancies, not confirmed checkout offers; Enterprise is custom-priced, overages apply and a free trial does not enable transmission.

Why TaxFormHero leads this list for small 1099 batches

TaxFormHero's position is tied to a specific use case: a business entering or importing a small 1099 batch and selecting only the services needed. Ten original 1099-NEC forms cost $19.90 in federal filing fees, excluding add-ons. The first-band W-2 price is different: ten W-2s cost $29.90, compared with TaxBandits' published $27.50 federal fee.

Volume can change the winner. For 125 original 1099 forms, TaxFormHero's federal fee is $248.75; TaxBandits' published graduated example totals $213.75. For 1,500 1099-NEC forms, TaxFormHero's four bands total $1,170-not 1,500 forms multiplied by the lowest $0.45 rate. These examples are calculations from published schedules, not checkout quotes or tax-inclusive invoices.

What unites this year's list

  • Filing and furnishing are distinct. Sending a return to the IRS or SSA does not, by itself, deliver the recipient's copy. Compare consent-based electronic delivery with postal mail.
  • State coverage is form-specific. Combined Federal/State Filing support does not automatically satisfy every direct filing, withholding or reconciliation requirement. Check the form and state, not just a nationwide coverage claim.
  • The total depends on the workflow. Federal fees, annual plans, verification, delivery, correction charges and peak-period fees all affect the bill. A free account is not free transmission.

How the list was compiled

This is a TaxFormHero-authored comparison, not an independent award, IRS ranking or hands-on performance test. Ordering reflects stated buyer use cases, published form coverage and pricing transparency; no unsupported ratings, service-speed promises or exclusive-provider claims are used.

Pricing sources checked on 4 October, 2026: TaxFormHero Pricing; TaxBandits Pricing; Tax1099 Tax 1099 Efile Pricing; Yearli Detailed Pricing and Plans & Pricing; efile4Biz Forms & Fees; Avalara Online 1099 & W-9 Pricing; and Sovos 1099Pro Cloud Pricing. Rule sources are IRS Publication 1099 (2026), the 2026 General Instructions for Forms W-2 and W-3, and the IRS IRIS filing guidance. Prices are in US dollars; confirm the tax year, volume, services, applicable taxes and checkout total before paying.

Comparison table

PlatformBest forStarting priceFree tierKey differentiator
TaxFormHero Small 1099 batches; optional add-ons 1099: $1.99/form, first 150; W-2: $2.99/form, first 50 Free account; paid filing Separate form families and optional services
TaxBandits Year-end and payroll returns W-2/1099: $2.75/form, first 10 Paid transmission Payroll returns alongside year-end forms
Tax1099 Accounting integrations and teams W-2/1099: $2.99/form, first 20 Essential account free; paid filing Integrations and paid collaboration plans
Yearli Bundled filing and recipient delivery Core: $6.49/form standard, detailed 2026 schedule Core free to start; paid filing Federal, applicable state and delivery bundle
efile4Biz E-file-only or mailing packages $3.40/form e-file-only; $5.25 with mail, 1–25 Basic pay-as-you-go; paid filing Separate filing and mailing packages
Avalara 1099 & W-9 Included electronic recipient delivery $3.10/form, first 15 Paid filing; separate W-9 trial E-delivery and electronic corrections included
Sovos 1099Pro Cloud Subscription-based reporting Main table: $499/year, up to 100; conflicting $449 elsewhere Trial; no free transmission Subscription volume with overage billing

About TaxFormHero

TaxFormHero is an IRS-authorized e-filing platform for businesses, accountants and CPA firms filing 1099, W-2 and ACA information returns. TaxFormHero supports more than 20 forms, spreadsheet bulk import, optional TIN matching and recipient delivery by encrypted email or USPS first-class mail. TaxFormHero charges graduated per-form fees with no subscription or signup fee and offers state filing coverage across 41+ states plus DC, subject to form-specific requirements. Tax Form Hero LLC holds a SOC 2 Type I attestation. Website: taxformhero.

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