Finanshels Launches Hala Tax AI Advisor For UAE Businesses

MENAFN - GetNews) "The platform helps freelancers and micro businesses to understand what applies to them, what is due, and what they need to do next - with tax professionals available when required."Finanshels launches Hala Tax, an AI tax advisor for UAE freelancers and small businesses that shows what applies, what is due and what to do next.

DUBAI, UAE - October 06, 2026 - Finanshels has launched Hala Tax, an AI-powered tax advisor trained on UAE tax laws, Federal Tax Authority updates, and tax facts verified by Finanshels' experts and tax questions from 7,000+ founders Finanshels serves.

Finanshels developed Hala Tax, an interactive AI tax advisor, after seeing founders and SMEs struggle with increasingly complex compliance requirements and avoidable filing mistakes.

For many founders, the challenge is knowing what applies to their business and what to do next.

This is where the Hala Tax AI advisor steps in. It takes business information such as licence details, financial year, turnover, VAT and Corporate Tax registration status, through an interactive chat session via the web or WhatsApp.

With this information, it's trained to create a personalised compliance view, covering applicable obligations, deadlines, filing status, required documents, outstanding actions, and potential Small Business Relief considerations.

Built for Businesses Without Internal Tax Teams

Most small businesses do not have dedicated tax or finance teams, but they are still required to understand and meet obligations around Corporate Tax, VAT, registrations, filings, and deadlines.

Hala Tax is designed to simplify that process. The platform is intended to answer three practical questions:



What applies to my business?

What is due? What do I need to do next?

Digital First, With Professional Support Behind It

Hala Tax combines automated workflows, AI-assisted guidance (Ask Hala) and human tax expertise. More complex or higher-risk cases can be referred to Finanshels' tax team for review.

Launching Ahead of a Major Corporate Tax Deadline

The launch comes ahead of the 30 September 2026 Corporate Tax filing and payment deadline for many taxable persons with a financial year ending 31 December 2025. Hala Tax gives these businesses a place to start.

"A small business owner should not need to become a tax expert just to remain compliant," said Muhammed Shafeekh, Founder and CEO of Finanshels. "Hala Tax is designed to tell business owners what applies to them, what is due and what they need to do next, without forcing them to navigate tax complexity on their own."

From Filing Tool to Tax Operating System

Hala Tax is initially focused on some of the most common tax requirements faced by UAE businesses, including Corporate Tax and VAT.

Over time, Finanshels plans to expand the platform across more of the tax compliance lifecycle, including registrations, amendments, deregistration, filings, compliance tracking, and tax support. The broader ambition is to create a simple tax operating system for UAE businesses.

Businesses can access Hala Tax at.

About Finanshels

Finanshels is a UAE-born, AI-native finance back office serving more than 7,000 businesses. The company combines technology with finance and tax professionals to provide accounting, Corporate Tax, VAT, payroll, reporting, compliance, and CFO services.