MENAFN - GetNews)"SodaTide bottle beside a laboratory report on a neutral background. Caption: An independently tested SodaTide production lot matched its declared ingredient composition and passed the laboratory's contaminant panel."SodaTide today published the results of independent, third-party laboratory testing on an unopened production lot and a summary of its September 2026 customer-experience data. The tested lot matched its declared composition and passed a full contaminant panel; 5,184 verified customers responded to the company's post-purchase survey.

Denver, Colorado - October 06, 2026 - SodaTide today released the results of independent laboratory testing on a production lot of its capsule product, together with a summary of the customer-experience data it collected during September 2026. The two disclosures are part of a quality-control program the company expanded this year, under which production lots are tested by an outside laboratory and customer feedback is reported in aggregate rather than through selected testimonials.

SodaTide production lot tested by an accredited independent laboratory

An unopened production sample from lot ST-260817-B was sent to an independent laboratory accredited to ISO/IEC 17025, the international standard for testing and calibration laboratories. The sample was logged independently and its chain of custody documented. Testing was completed on September 8, 2026.

The laboratory compared the declared label amounts with its measured results per capsule: chicory-root inulin, declared at 211 mg, measured 215.3 mg; potato resistant starch, declared at 100 mg, measured 102.1 mg; and the probiotic blend, declared at 36 mg, measured 36.8 mg. The identities of the three declared organisms, Bifidobacterium infantis, Clostridium butyricum and Akkermansia muciniphila, were each confirmed.

The contaminant panel returned lead, arsenic, cadmium and mercury below the limit of quantitation; Salmonella, E. coli and Staphylococcus aureus not detected; yeast and mold and total aerobic count within specification; and no undeclared pharmaceutical compounds detected. The laboratory's overall disposition was a pass: the tested sample conformed to established specifications for identity, composition and contaminants.

"The important distinction for us is between marketing language and verifiable product information. When an independent laboratory examines a production lot, we have objective documentation showing what was tested, what was detected, and whether the sample met our established specifications."

Dr. Lauren Whitmore, Vice President, Product Research & Quality at SodaTide

What the September SodaTide reviews data shows

Between September 1 and September 29, 2026, SodaTide sent a structured post-purchase survey to verified customers who had used the product for at least 30 days. Of 8,412 invitations, 5,184 were completed, a 61.6% completion rate. The company publishes these figures as aggregate customer-experience measures, not as clinical findings.



94.1% rated their overall experience good or excellent.

95.6% reported satisfaction with product quality.

93.8% said the product matched what they expected from the official listing.

91.7% said they would purchase again; 89.4% said they would recommend the product. 92.3% reported having incorporated the product into a regular routine.

The company also reported that 2,614 customer-service contacts were handled in the same period, with 98.0% resolved and a median first response of 2 hours 14 minutes. A separate, fuller report on SodaTide reviews, complaints and support performance is being released through the company's newsroom this week.

Why SodaTide publishes lot results and aggregate data

Dietary supplements are regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under current good manufacturing practice rules, which place responsibility for identity, purity, strength and composition on the company that markets the product. Independent testing of finished lots is not required by those rules; SodaTide has adopted it as company policy. The FDA's consumer guidance encourages buyers to look for products that are tested and to purchase from sellers they can identify.

The company said the September figures will be followed by further updates covering its support performance, its refund data and the results of a brand-protection review it completed on September 29. SodaTide, sometimes written Soda Tide, is sold only through its official website.

The current Supplement Facts panel, price list and guarantee terms are published on the official SodaTide website.

About SodaTide

SodaTide is a U.S. brand built around three ingredient classes studied for their relationship with the intestinal microbiome: chicory-root inulin, potato resistant starch and a defined probiotic blend. The company tests production lots through an independent ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratory, publishes its customer-experience data on a regular basis, and maintains a permanent authenticity-verification program for customers who want to confirm where their product came from.