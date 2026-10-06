Fonimo Showcases White Label Softphone Platform For Modern Business Communication

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 6, 2026 2:16 am - Fonimo's White Label Softphone Platform enables businesses and communication providers to launch a customizable, branded VoIP softphone with modern communication features such as HD voice, video calling, WebRTC connectivity, and cross-device access.

Fonimo is highlighting its White Label Softphone Platform designed to help businesses, communication providers, and technology companies deliver modern business communication through a flexible and customizable VoIP softphone solution. The platform combines voice calling, messaging, presence, and cross-device communication capabilities to support organizations looking for a reliable and branded communication experience.

As businesses increasingly rely on digital communication, traditional phone systems are being replaced by software-based communication platforms that offer greater flexibility and accessibility. Fonimo addresses this demand with a WebRTC-enabled softphone platform that can be customized to match a company's brand identity while providing users with a professional communication interface.

The Fonimo White Label Softphone allows businesses to launch a communication application under their own brand. Companies can customize the softphone experience with their branding and create a consistent communication environment for employees, customers, and business teams. The platform is suitable for organizations that want to offer a branded softphone without building an entire communication application from the ground up.

Fonimo supports modern communication requirements through features such as HD voice calling, video communication, instant messaging, presence, and cross-device accessibility. Its WebRTC capabilities enable browser-based communication while helping users stay connected across different devices. The platform can also support integrations with existing VoIP and communication environments, making it adaptable to different business requirements.

For communication providers and businesses, flexibility and centralized management are important when deploying a softphone solution. Fonimo provides a customizable platform that can be adapted for different use cases, including business communication, remote teams, customer communication, and branded VoIP applications. Push notifications and mobile communication capabilities can further help users stay connected when they are away from their primary workstation.

The platform also focuses on delivering a consistent user experience across communication channels. By combining voice, video, messaging, and presence within a single softphone environment, Fonimo helps businesses simplify their communication workflows while providing users with convenient access to essential communication features.

About Fonimo

Fonimo is a VoIP softphone platform focused on modern business communication and WebRTC-based communication solutions. It provides customizable White Label Softphone and Custom Softphone solutions for businesses and communication providers seeking to build branded communication applications. Fonimo combines voice, video, messaging, presence, integrations, and cross-device communication capabilities to support flexible business communication requirements.