Roof Cleaning Services In Dublin Open For Autumn Booking As Wet Weather Sets In

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 6, 2026 3:32 am - M.R Garden & Tree Service is helping homeowners and property owners maintain cleaner, more attractive properties with reliable Roof Cleaning Services in Dublin.

Dublin, Ireland, 6th October 2026 - Autumn rain in Dublin gives roof moss and algae the damp conditions they need to spread. M.R Garden & Tree Service, based in Lucan, Co. Dublin, is taking bookings for roof cleaning services in Dublin as the wet season begins.

The company clears moss, algae, dirt and debris from roofs on homes and commercial properties across Dublin. Moss holds water against roof tiles. It can lift tiles over time and push debris into gutters, which leads to blockages. Cleaning a roof before winter storms arrive removes that weight and lets water run off as it should.

How the work is done

M.R Garden & Tree Service does not use harsh pressure washing on roofs. The team uses methods chosen to protect the roof surface:

Soft washing for delicate surfaces

Low-pressure cleaning for tougher growth

Manual moss removal where it is safest

Eco-friendly treatments applied after cleaning to slow regrowth

Gutter and downpipe clearing is available alongside roof cleaning. The two jobs address the same problem, since moss that falls from the roof often ends up in the gutter.

Why autumn matters

Dublin roofs face wind and rain from October onward. Moss soaks up that moisture and stays wet for long periods. Homeowners who book roof cleaning services in Dublin early in the season can deal with growth before heavy weather tests the roof. The company also treats the surface after cleaning, which reduces how often the job needs repeating.

What homeowners can check first

Three signs suggest a roof needs attention. Green or black staining spreads across the tiles. Moss builds up along the edges and in the valleys. Gutters fill with grit and plant matter after rain. Any one of these is a reason to ask for a quote, and the company offers free quotes at any hour.

Key facts

Service: roof cleaning, with optional gutter and downpipe clearing

Area: Dublin

Customers: residential and commercial properties

Availability: 24/7, with free quotes

Insurance: fully insured

Phone: 085 778 3142

The company also provides tree removal, tree surgery, tree trimming, hedge maintenance, stump grinding, storm damage cleanup, driveway cleaning and patio cleaning. Customers can learn more about its roof cleaning services in Dublin and request a quote on the M.R Garden & Tree Service website.

About M.R Garden & Tree Service

M.R Garden & Tree Service is a Dublin tree care and garden maintenance business based at 15 Esker Cottages, Esker South, Lucan, Co. Dublin, K78 VH67. The team describes its work as skilled, local and reliable, with fast response times and full cleanup after each job. More information is available at