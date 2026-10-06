Softaken MBOX To PST Converter 11.0 Now Keeps Subfolder Hierarchy Intact In Outlook PST Files

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 6, 2026 4:46 am - Softaken has released version 11.0 of its MBOX to PST Converter with subfolder support. Nested folders from Thunderbird, Apple Mail and other MBOX sources now carry into the Outlook PST file with their parent and child order unchanged.

NEW DELHI, India - October 6, 2026 - Softaken Software has launched version 11.0 of its MBOX to PST Converter, a Windows application that converts MBOX mailboxes into Microsoft Outlook PST files. The new release adds support for subfolders, so folders stored inside other folders are now converted together with their contents and written to the PST in the same parent and child order. The change applies to MBOX files from Thunderbird, Apple Mail, SeaMonkey, Eudora and other email clients, including Gmail archives exported through Google Takeout.

The difference between the two formats explains why folder handling matters during a move. An MBOX file mainly holds email messages, their properties and attachments, while a PST file can also store contacts, calendars, tasks, notes and journal entries. People who switch to Outlook after years in another client often bring mailboxes arranged several levels deep. A single project folder may contain one folder per client, and each of those may contain a folder for every year. Version 11.0 reads each of those levels and recreates them in the PST, so the arrangement seen in the original client is the one that appears in Outlook.

The workflow stays close to earlier releases. Users add MBOX, MBX or MBS files individually or by folder, or let the software detect an installed Thunderbird profile. A preview panel then lists the loaded mailboxes and their messages, which allows folders to be selected or cleared before anything is exported. A date range filter and a duplicate removal option are available for narrowing the output. When a source file is damaged, a basic or a deep repair mode can be run first. The user then picks PST as the output, chooses a destination folder and starts the conversion.

“The update is how the mailboxes look after years of daily use,” said a Softaken product lead.“No one holds mail on the same list for very long. And as projects grow, there are folders within folders, and that's a record of how someone worked. A migration ignoring it means the user has to reassemble it by hand, so in version 11.0 the structure is considered part of the data being moved.

And big archives as well. Softaken says the converter can handle sources of 50 GB and up on capable systems, adding that the usual Outlook import path often has problems with files near about 2 GB. User can split PST output size as per user choice in MB. User can add multiple MBOX files in queue for batch conversion in single session. An optional SPF and DKIM based header check can skip messages that look like they are spoofed. An index file in CSV format is available for legal, compliance and audit reporting.

The output is not restricted to PST. Messages can also be saved in EML, EMLX, MSG or HTML format, with options for file naming such as subject and date, and a linked attachment folder can be created for HTML exports. More than 20 email clients are supported as sources. The conversion does not require Microsoft Outlook installed on the computer and the resultant PST can be opened in Outlook 2021, 2019, 2016 and Microsoft 365. The application runs on Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8 and 7.

The free demo edition converts the first 10 items from each folder which allows to test a mailbox with nested folders before purchasing a license. The full edition eliminates that limit and is delivered electronically via email, usually within about 15 minutes. Product documentation provides an installation guide, user manual, screenshots and a video walkthrough. To know more about version 11.0, you can visit

About Softaken Software

Softaken Software makes desktop applications for people who want to transfer, protect or repair email data. They range from converters that translate the mail box formats of popular email clients and Microsoft Outlook, to backup utilities for on-line accounts, and recovery tools for damaged files. Home customers, IT administrators and service providers doing bulk transfers are among its users. The company backs its software with guides, a knowledge base and user manuals, and every product includes a free demo edition.

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