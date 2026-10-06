The Growing Role Of Counselling Services In Dubai's Wellness Scene

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 6, 2026 6:41 am - Counselling is becoming a more accepted part of Dubai's wellness routine as residents deal with work pressure, loneliness, relationships, family changes, and the challenges of living away from home.

When you ask a person about their week in Dubai, you will find out about a submission that was due, a visa that was to be renewed, and a flight home that was cancelled. Change the tone of the question, and the reply to the question will also change. More people here are quietly seeing a counsellor, and demand for counselling services Dubai residents can book without fuss keeps rising. Salonist see this every day from the wellness side of the city.

Why More People Are Reaching Out

Dubai attracts people who want to get on. They land with a job offer and a suitcase, and a few years later they've built a life here. Friends become family. But the work emails keep coming at 9 pm, rent takes a big bite, and the people who knew you best are several time zones away.

When "I'm Fine" Stops Being Believable

No one decides to start their life on a Monday morning and say, "I want some therapy". It creeps in.

A Sunday that should feel restful just feels long. People used to put all that down to being busy. Now plenty of them recognise it for what it is, and they say so out loud. Burnout, loneliness, anxiety and arguments at home come up at dinner tables far more than they used to. A lot of residents book a first session simply because they'd rather talk to someone trained than keep carrying it alone.

Counselling Is Joining the Self-Care Routine

Dubai already knows how to look after itself. There's a gym on every corner, a facial booked for Thursday, a spa day saved for payday. Mental health has quietly moved onto that list.

Who's Actually Booking

Pretty much everyone. A student panicking before finals. A new mum who hasn't slept properly in four months. A couple stuck in the same argument. A manager who feels flat every Monday. Someone who has lived here for ten years and still gets teary at the smell of their mother's cooking. Many ask for sessions in their own language, and plenty choose video calls because an hour in traffic is the last thing they need.

Wellness businesses have noticed. If a person feels that his or her concerns have been taken seriously, he or she is likely to sleep better, cope better, and adhere to other healthy behaviors, and counselling is now not tucked away on one side but alongside spa, beauty and fitness bookings. The stigma hasn't gone. It has just got smaller, which matters most to the people who've been putting it off the longest.

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Making the First Step Easier

Wanting to talk to someone is one thing. Knowing where to start is another.

Finding a Counsellor Who Fits

A good counselling relationship depends on trust, so the match counts. People tend to wonder the same things. Is this person properly licensed? Will they understand my background? Can I squeeze this in between work and the school run? Salonist tries to make that search less tiring, with clear profiles, honest details, and simple online booking for wellness professionals, including those offering counselling services that Dubai locals and expats are looking for.

Here are a couple of things to keep in mind when considering it. Verify the counsellor's licence. Schedule a short introductory call and ask them about how they operate. If the first person doesn't feel better, then go to another. As normal as it is, good counsellors expect it.

As talking about mental health gets easier across the UAE, counselling services Dubai communities rely on will matter more, not less. Salonist plans to keep making them easier to find.