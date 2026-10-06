Salescloser Launches Sky: Businesses Now Build A Live AI Sales Agent In Minutes, Just By Talking To It

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Median time from sign-up to a working AI sales agent falls from approximately five hours to about four minutes in Sky's first days in production

Moves SalesCloser toward a scalable self-serve model designed to lower customer acquisition cost and support long-term gross margin objectives

Company also announces digital marketing and investor awareness campaign

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesCloser Technologies Ltd. (“SalesCloser” or the“Company”) (TSXV: SCAI) (OTCQB: SCTLF) (FSE: MJ5), a pioneer in autonomous AI sales technology, today announced the commercial launch of Sky, a conversational assistant that lets businesses build, launch and manage AI sales agents simply by talking to it. Since going into production on September 18, 2026, early Company data shows Sky has reduced the median time from customer sign-up to a first working AI sales agent from approximately five hours to about four minutes. The Company believes Sky is a key step in scaling SalesCloser through self-serve adoption, reducing the need for manual onboarding and sales-assisted setup.

A new customer simply tells Sky about their business. Sky reads the customer's website, builds the agent's knowledge base automatically, and applies industry-specific sales frameworks, terminology and objection handling for that vertical. The result is a test-ready AI sales agent in minutes, without forms, menus or technical setup.

After onboarding, Sky stays on as Sky Copilot, an in-dashboard assistant that makes changes on request. Customers can update what their agents say, launch campaigns and adjust settings by asking, without submitting support requests or relying on technical staff. The launch also introduces Agentic Integrations, an open connection model that enables agents to schedule meetings, update customer relationship management (“CRM”) records, and trigger post-call workflows across third-party tools.

Early results: In the eleven days following Sky's production launch, the median time from sign-up to first agent fell from approximately 295 minutes to approximately 4 minutes, based on the Company's internal product analytics.

“Every business wants AI working in its sales process, but most get stuck at setup,” said Ali Tajskandar, CEO of SalesCloser.“Sky removes that barrier. A business can now describe what it sells and have a live, industry-trained AI sales agent ready in minutes rather than hours. That matters for our customers, and it matters for our model: self-serve onboarding is how we believe SalesCloser scales efficiently, reaching more businesses with lower acquisition costs and supporting our long-term gross margin objectives.”

See it for yourself: Investors, prospective customers and partners can talk to a live SalesCloser AI sales agent at by selecting“Talk to an agent, live.”

Engagement of Investor Relations Services Provider

The Company has also engaged SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. ("SmallCapVoice"), an arm's-length, privately held Texas investor-awareness firm based in Cedar Park, Texas and controlled by its founder and CEO, Stuart Smith, to provide social media, influencer, video and investor outreach services for an initial 30-day term, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. The Company may renew the term, at its option, for up to two further 30-day periods. The fee for the initial term is US$5,500 payable from working capital, and US$5,500 for each renewal term. To the Company's knowledge, SmallCapVoice holds no securities of the Company and has no right or intent to acquire any.

About SalesCloser

SalesCloser.ai is a Vancouver-based AI software company focused on automating and scaling revenue generation through conversational AI. The Company's platform enables businesses to deploy AI-powered virtual sales agents that engage prospects and customers across the sales lifecycle. SalesCloser's agents conduct real-time, personalized interactions across voice, video, and digital channels, including lead qualification, product demonstrations, follow-ups, and meeting scheduling. By augmenting core sales functions, the platform is designed to help organizations increase capacity, accelerate pipeline velocity, and improve conversion rates without a corresponding increase in headcount. The platform integrates with existing CRM and business systems, supports multilingual deployment, and is intended to deliver consistent customer interactions across industries. SalesCloser operates under a subscription-based SaaS model, generating recurring revenue, while continuing to develop its AI capabilities. The Company's technology is supported by a growing portfolio of patents and patent applications focused on improving the performance of AI-driven conversational workflows. SalesCloser.ai is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker“SCAI”, on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker“SCTLF”, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker“MJ5”. For more information, visit the SalesCloser investor site at:

Corporate Contact

Adrian Lim, CFO

Email: ...

Phone: 778-655-4329

Investor Relations Contact

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

...

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not reported financial results or other historical information are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its subsidiaries and the industries in which they operate, including statements about: the commercial launch, features, capabilities, performance, and anticipated benefits of Sky, Sky Copilot, Agentic Integrations, and industry vertical skill matching; early-period and future results of Sky; the expected reduction in onboarding time, technical overhead, and time-to-value for customers; the ability of AI agents to interact with third-party business systems; customer adoption, engagement, and retention; the Company's technology roadmap; future growth and increased use of products incorporating artificial intelligence; the Company's ability to scale operations and expand across diverse industry verticals; expectations regarding the universal applicability and market potential of Sky; reduction in account drop-off; acceleration of trial-to-paid conversion; shortened sales cycles; lower customer acquisition costs; revenue growth, recurring SaaS revenue, and long-term gross margin targets; technology development initiatives; commercial expansion and go-to-market strategies; future profitability; business opportunities, objectives, and prospects; TSX Venture Exchange approval of the Company's agreement with SmallCapVoice; the services to be provided by SmallCapVoice; any benefits that may be realized by the Company from its engagement with SmallCapVoice; the Company's exercise of any renewal term pursuant to its engagement with SmallCapVoice, and future events and performance. Sentences containing words such as“expect”,“anticipate”,“plan”,“continue”,“estimate”,“intend”,“may”,“will”,“project”,“predict”,“potential”,“is designed to”,“strategy”,“should”,“believe”,“contemplate” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on material assumptions, including that Sky and related features will perform as designed, continued demand for conversational AI, the Company's ability to attract customers and platform partners, competition within the AI space and the ability of Sky to compete effectively against other products and services, and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable and based on current market trends and analysis of management, such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to: risks that Sky, Sky Copilot, Agentic Integrations, or vertical skill matching do not perform as expected, experience technical difficulties, or fail to achieve commercial adoption; risks that early-period results for Sky, which are based on the Company's internal product analytics over a limited period, may not be indicative of future performance; risks associated with delays in the development or rollout of new features; changes to SalesCloser and other products' revenue and profitability; changes to customer preferences and demand for conversational AI; risks that the Company may not obtain TSX Venture Exchange approval of its engagement with SmallCapVoice; that the Company may not realize the benefit expected from its engagement with SmallCapVoice; competition from larger technology companies or other conversational AI providers; reliance on third-party service providers, cloud infrastructure, and software platforms; risks that third parties develop competing technology or assert intellectual property infringement; data security, privacy, and regulatory compliance risks; economic uncertainty, inflation, interest rate fluctuations, and recessionary risks; and the additional risk factors discussed in the continuous disclosure materials of the Company available under its profile on SEDAR+ at Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise them, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.