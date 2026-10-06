Esun × Meshy Unlock New Ways To Play With Halloween 3D Prints: Theme Filament Bundles + Exclusive Models, Win Up To $1,200

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wuhan, China, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From, world-renowned 3D printing filament brandis partnering with generative AI 3D modeling platformto launch an exclusive joint Halloween extravaganza. This collaboration aims to further lower the barrier to 3D printing, helping makers and enthusiasts worldwide effortlessly create high-ambiance









1. Three Theme Filament Bundles for Every Spooky Scene

To meet diverse creative needs across different Halloween scenarios, eSUN has specially configured 3 exclusive Halloween theme filament bundles to help makers accurately bring their imaginative ideas to life:



Trick-or-Treat Bundle: Includes PETG-Basic (Orange, Black, Transparent) and PETG-Luminous (Green). Perfect for printing pumpkin 3d print jack-o'-lanterns, bats, and glowing ghost 3d print decor. Featuring vibrant, playful colors, it is the top choice for family DIY projects and 3D printed Halloween toys. Additionally, PETG-Basic has passed REACH, RoHS, GRS, MSDS, and EU EN71-3 toy safety certifications, ensuring a safe and worry-free experience for kids.

Spooky Bundle: Includes PLA-Luminous (Green), PLA+ (Red), PLA-Silk (Silver), and PLA+ (Bone White). Tailored for dark gothic creations such as ghost cloaks, a hardcore skull 3d print mask, silver headpieces, and eerie props. It delivers a striking visual impact-your ultimate entry ticket to any Halloween costume party! Wizard Bundle: Includes PLA-Basic (Purple), PLA-Luminous (Blue), PLA-Silk (Gold), and PLA-Wood (Walnut). Ideal for fantasy creations such as magic energy orbs, elf props, wizard staves, or a magical skeleton 3d print. The rich, realistic textures add an enchanting touch to your masterpieces.

2. Free Exclusive Models & AI-Powered Creativity

Once you have chosen your filaments, getting your models is effortless. Meshy has pre-designed a collection of Halloween-themed models paired specifically with eSUN filaments.

Users can simply search for and follow "eSUN" on MakerWorld, Printables, or Sketchfab to download free model files and start printing directly. Alternatively, creators can use Meshy's AI tools to generate custom models instantly or build them using traditional 3D modeling software.

3. Multiple Perks Unlocked Simultaneously

During the campaign, both brands are rolling out special offers and contest incentives:



$1 Meshy AI Membership Upgrade: Customers who purchase any of the eSUN Halloween theme filament bundles listed above can pay just $1 extra to claim a Meshy AI membership and experience advanced AI 3D modeling features.

Global Halloween Showcase Contest: Submit your original or printed Halloween-themed creations according to the contest rules for a chance to win:



Grand Cash Prize: Up to $1,200



eSUN Filament Prize Packages: Valued at up to $250



300 Meshy AI Credits Lucky draw prizes will also be randomly awarded during the event, featuring multiple eSUN filament gifts!

Halloween is never just about candy and decorations-it is an opportunity to break boundaries and unleash your imagination. eSUN and Meshy aim to lower technical barriers with AI technology and support your ideas with high-quality materials, empowering every 3D printing enthusiast to bring their spooky imagination into reality!

CONTACT: Oliver Walker eSUN...