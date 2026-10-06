Brookfield Infrastructure To Host Third Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will hold its third quarter 2026 conference call and webcast on Friday, November 6, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. (ET).
Results will be released that morning before 7:00 a.m. (ET) and will be available on our website at .
Participants can join by conference call or webcast.
Conference Call
Please pre-register at: BIP2026Q3ConferenceCall Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.
Webcast
Please join and register at: BIP2026Q3Webcast
About Brookfield Infrastructure
Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate predictable and stable cash flows. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at .
Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York with over $1 trillion of assets under management. For more information, go to .
Contact Information
| Media
John Hamlin
Director,
Communications
Tel: +44 204 557 4334
Email: ...
| Investor Relations
Stephen Fukuda
Managing Director,
Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (416) 956 5129
Email: ...
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