Capitolis Announces $220 Million In Financing, Including $120 Million Series E At $1.9 Billion Valuation, From Bank Of America, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, J.P. Morgan, Nomura, State Street, UBS, Tradeweb, And Others

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The financing will support the acquisition of eSecLending, adding new capabilities and clients to the Capitolis platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitolis, the financial technology company, today announced the successful completion of $220 million of financing. The financing comprised a $120 million Series E equity financing round at a $1.9 billion valuation, as well as debt. The equity financing was led by Citi, an existing investor, with participation from new strategic investors Bank of America, Nomura, and Tradeweb Markets, as well as existing investors Barclays, BNP Paribas, J.P. Morgan, State Street, and UBS. Additional existing and new financial investors also participated in the round. Debt financing will be provided by First Citizens Innovation Banking (formerly Silicon Valley Bank), Hercules Capital, and Pinegrove Venture Partners.

Capitolis continues to build on the rapid growth across its Capital Marketplace and Portfolio Optimization businesses. As a trusted partner to the financial services industry, the company works with leading banks and financial institutions to address critical funding, capital, and balance sheet challenges. The financing will support Capitolis' acquisition of eSecLending, adding securities lending to its financial resource optimization platform and expanding access to a network of institutional asset owners, further strengthening the foundation for future innovation.

Siris Singh, Global Head of Markets Strategic Investments at Citi, said: "We are pleased to have led this financing round, bringing together a group of strategic investors in support of Capitolis' next phase. The transaction reflects our continued focus on investing selectively in businesses shaping the infrastructure and evolution of global capital markets."

Serene Murphy, Global Head of Corporate Development at Tradeweb, said: "Securities lending represents the next frontier in the electronification we've seen across our markets, and Capitolis' acquisition of eSecLending will be an important step in that evolution. By combining eSecLending's network of institutional asset owners with Capitolis' financial resource optimization platform, this deal creates real opportunities to bring more automation and efficiency to a market that has historically relied on manual processes. We're thrilled to support Capitolis as it builds out these capabilities."

"This Series E financing is a great milestone for Capitolis and a strong endorsement of our vision and ability to execute on it," said Gil Mandelzis, Founder and CEO of Capitolis. "We are deeply grateful for the continued support of our existing strategic investors and excited to welcome Bank of America, Nomura, and Tradeweb as new strategic investors. The financing will enable our acquisition of eSecLending, expanding both our capabilities and client network as we continue partnering with the industry to address its evolving financial resource optimization needs."

Advisors

FT Partners served as the exclusive strategic and financial advisor to Capitolis on this transaction.

WilmerHale served as legal advisor to Capitolis, led by partners Lisa Firenze and Avery Reaves. Goodwin Procter served as legal advisor to the banks, led by partner Harrison Freeman.

About Capitolis

Capitolis is the technology company helping to create safer and more vibrant financial markets by unlocking capital constraints and enabling greater access to more diversified capital and investment opportunities. Rooted in advanced technology and deep financial expertise, Capitolis powers groundbreaking financial solutions that drive growth for global and regional banks – and institutional investors alike. Capitolis is backed by world-class venture capital firms, including 9Yards Capital, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Canapi Ventures, Index Ventures, S Capital, Sequoia Capital and Spark Capital, as well as leading global banks and financial institutions including Bank of America, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, Standard Chartered, State Street, Tradeweb Markets and UBS.

Founded in 2017, Capitolis has been named to Fortune's America's Most Innovative Companies 2026, Inc.'s Best in Business, and CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies lists. Capitolis has also earned Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Fast Company World's Most Innovative Companies, GlobalCapital Derivatives Awards and Euromoney FX Awards honors, along with Best Place to Work recognition from American Banker and Crain's New York Business.

Contacts

Michael Guerrera

Sloane

...

Brian Zilberfarb

Capitolis

...