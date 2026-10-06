Brookfield Business Corporation To Host Third Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026
Time: 10:00am (Eastern Time)
BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Business Corporation will host its Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call & Webcast on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss results and current business initiatives.
Results will be released on Thursday, November 5, 2026 prior to 8:00 a.m. (ET) and will be available following the release on our website at .
Participants can join by conference call or webcast:
Conference Call
Please pre-register: BBUC2026Q3ConferenceCall Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.
Webcast
Please join and register by webcast: BBUC2026Q3Webcast A replay of the webcast will be available on our website.
Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BBUC) is a global owner and operator of vital industrial and business services operations. Our objective is to acquire market-leading businesses for value, execute our operational improvement plans to increase cash flows and recycle capital to compound long-term growth. For more information, please visit .
Brookfield Business Corporation is the flagship vehicle of Brookfield Asset Management's Private Equity Group. Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $1 trillion of assets under management.
For more information, please contact:
| Media:
Simon Maine
Tel: +44 7398 909 278
Email:...
| Investors:
Alan Fleming
Tel: +1 (416) 645 2736
Email:...
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