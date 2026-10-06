Brookfield Business Corporation To Host Third Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Business Corporation will host its Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call & Webcast on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss results and current business initiatives.

Results will be released on Thursday, November 5, 2026 prior to 8:00 a.m. (ET) and will be available following the release on our website at .

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call



Please pre-register: BBUC2026Q3ConferenceCall Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.



Webcast



Please join and register by webcast: BBUC2026Q3Webcast A replay of the webcast will be available on our website.



Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BBUC) is a global owner and operator of vital industrial and business services operations. Our objective is to acquire market-leading businesses for value, execute our operational improvement plans to increase cash flows and recycle capital to compound long-term growth. For more information, please visit .

Brookfield Business Corporation is the flagship vehicle of Brookfield Asset Management's Private Equity Group. Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $1 trillion of assets under management.

For more information, please contact: