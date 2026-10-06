Sailpoint Announces Modernization Capabilities For Both Cloud And On-Premises Identity Security

No customer left behind: IdentityIQ 9.0

For customers with extensive data residency requirements, strict regulatory constraints, or deeply customized programs, SailPoint is delivering IdentityIQ 9.0. The release provides a parallel modernization path for hybrid and on-premises deployments, centered on three pillars: a stronger governance, including granular, time-based access for roles and entitlements, and a rebuilt technical foundation running on modern application servers, with a refreshed user experience that streamlines access reviews and application definition.

Critically, SailPoint is also offering an automated upgrade tool with the release. This utility scans a customer's environment and automates much of the manual work required to update, addressing the primary risk that stalls on-premises upgrades and proving that customers can confidently evolve their existing deployments.

Learn more about all the new products announced today at Navigate here.

About SailPoint

SailPoint (Nasdaq: SAIL) is defining the new era of adaptive identity security. In a world where non-human identities now significantly outnumber humans, our AI-powered platform unifies identity, security, and data intelligence to protect today's enterprise from advanced identity-based threats. We deliver the identity solution that spans both the breadth of identities and the depth of context needed to drive real-time access with confidence. Built on principles like zero-standing privilege and contextualized risk, our SailPoint platform transforms identity from a point of vulnerability into a powerful security advantage. Trusted by many of the world's leading organizations, SailPoint secures the enterprise with intelligent, autonomous identity security.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including with respect to SailPoint's expectations regarding announcements made at Navigate. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as“may,”“will,”“expects,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“could,”“would,”“plan to,”“intend to,”“believe,” or“goal” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our expectations expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements may not turn out to be correct. The development, release, and timing of any features or functionality described for SailPoint's products that are not currently available remain at SailPoint's sole discretion on a when, and if available, basis, may not be delivered at all and should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision, and could be materially different from our expectations because of various risks.

Important factors, some of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: our ability to deepen our relationships with existing customers; the growth in the market for identity security solutions; our ability to maintain successful relationships with each of our partners; our ability to compete successfully against current and future competitors; the increasing complexity of our operations; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand or reputation as an industry leader and innovator; unfavorable conditions in our industry or the global economy; our ability to successfully introduce, use, and integrate artificial intelligence (AI) with our solutions; breaches in our security, cyber attacks, or other cyber risks; interruptions, outages, or other disruptions affecting the delivery of our SaaS solution or any of the third-party cloud-based systems that we use in our operations; our ability to adapt and respond to rapidly changing technology, industry standards, regulations, or customer needs, requirements, or preferences; real or perceived errors, failures, or disruptions in our platform or solutions; and the ability of our platform and solutions to effectively interoperate with our customers' existing or future IT infrastructures.

More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect our financial results is included in our reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission including in the“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which such statement is made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The development, release, and timing of any features, functionality, capabilities, or services described for SailPoint's products that are not currently available remain at SailPoint's sole discretion on a when, and if, available basis and may not be delivered at all and must not be relied on in making a purchasing or investing decision.

Media relations for SailPoint

Shannon Paulk

Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications

303-748-2275

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