Veea Secures Landmark Smart Community Agreement With La Estadia Community For Agentic Real-Time Aware And Secure Community

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Project establishes a blueprint for future deployments across additional communities managed by the Forza Esmeralda Group

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veea Inc., a leader in edge computing, intelligent connectivity, cybersecurity, and AI-powered edge applications, today announced the successful signing of a one-year agreement with La Estadia Community of 220 exclusive residential properties to deploy Veea's SecureConnectTM platform and Veea VisionTM AI video analytics solution across the community's network infrastructure.

The project will deliver a secure, managed digital infrastructure that combines enterprise-grade connectivity, cybersecurity, and AI-powered video inferencing at the edge to enhance operational efficiency, resident safety, and community management.

Under the agreement, Veea will deploy its SecureConnect platform to provide secure networking, centralized management, and advanced cybersecurity capabilities throughout the community. In addition, Veea Vision will enable intelligent video analytics through edge-based AI processing, allowing cameras to generate real-time insights while minimizing bandwidth consumption and reducing reliance on cloud-based processing.

"This deployment demonstrates how communities can modernize their infrastructure while improving security, operational visibility, and residents' quality of life and daily experience in a residential community," said Helder Antunes, Chief Revenue Officer of Veea. "By combining secure connectivity with AI-powered video analytics and automated personalized notifications for each residential unit, we are enabling a real-time aware community and more secure environments while reducing complexity and ongoing operational costs."

The deployment represents the first phase of a broader strategic opportunity between Veea and Forza Esmeralda Group. The parties are currently evaluating expansion opportunities across seven additional communities managed by the group, as well as multi-year managed services agreements that would provide ongoing deployment, monitoring, maintenance, cybersecurity, and lifecycle management services.

"We didn't want more cameras. We wanted smarter ones," said Hector Silva, President of La Estadia Community. "With Veea, our security team gets real-time awareness instead of hours of footage to review, and our residents get a connected community they can count on. We wanted one partner who could deliver all of it on a single platform and grow with us, and Veea was that partner."

The project highlights the growing demand for intelligent edge infrastructure within residential communities, mixed-use developments, smart buildings, and distributed properties seeking to improve security, connectivity, and operational efficiency without the complexity associated with traditional multi-vendor solutions.

Veea's integrated platform enables organizations to converge networking, cybersecurity, IoT, edge computing, and AI applications into a single architecture managed through a centralized cloud platform.

If the initial deployment achieves its targeted objectives, the parties expect to explore expansion opportunities that could significantly increase the scope of the relationship over the coming years.

About Veea

Veea Inc. (NASDAQ: VEEA) is a global leader in edge solutions and infrastructure. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York City, Veea enables enterprises, service providers and public sector organizations to deploy AI-powered applications at the edge. The VeeaONE platform integrates connectivity, computing, cybersecurity and storage into a unified hyperconverged network solution, from edge to cloud. Veea holds more than 123 patents across related technology domains and has been recognized by Gartner for its innovations in edge computing.

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