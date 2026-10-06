Fort Wayne Medical Oncology And Hematology Launches New Radiation Oncology Division: Fort Wayne Radiation Oncology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology (FWMOH), a partner practice of American Oncology Network (AON), has launched a new radiation oncology division, Fort Wayne Radiation Oncology. The Fort Wayne Radiation Oncology clinic, located at 10307 Dupont Circle Drive West, Suite B, Fort Wayne, IN 46825, is now open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Prospective patients can call 260-818-7001 with questions or to schedule an appointment.









Fort Wayne Radiation Oncology is led by Board-certified radiation oncologists Mark Ranck, MD; Nathan Comsia, MD; and Zhigang Yuan, MD, PhD; of Radiation Oncology Associates.

“We are excited to be part of Fort Wayne Radiation Oncology in collaboration with Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology,” said Dr. Ranck.“Together, we share a commitment to ensuring community oncology patients have access to comprehensive cancer care and advanced imaging and treatment technologies. Our patients can expect the same level of compassionate care they receive at Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology.”

The state-of-the-art clinic offers comprehensive radiation oncology services, access to clinical trials and cutting-edge treatments, including the latest advances in linear accelerator technology.

“We are thrilled to open this new division of Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology,” said Dr. Praveen Kollipara, Board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist at Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology.“Offering radiation oncology services expands our patients' access to exceptional cancer care and further enhances the high-quality care we provide to our community.”

For more information about Fort Wayne Radiation Oncology, visit fortwayneradiationoncology.com. For more information about Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology, visit fwmoh.com. To learn more about American Oncology Network, visit AONcology.com.

About Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology

Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology (FWMOH) provides state-of-the-art cancer and blood disorder treatments through a team of dedicated healthcare providers serving northeastern Indiana. Since 1977, FWMOH has cared for thousands of patients, treating more than 40 types of cancer – from bladder to bone, pancreatic to prostate – as well as blood disorders such as hemophilia, sickle cell anemia, and idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP).

FWMOH's experience physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, and clinical support staff work collaboratively to deliver the high-quality oncologic and hematologic care informed by cutting-edge research and decades of experience. The team emphasizes compassionate, patient-centered care that respects the needs of the whole person.

The following Board-certified physicians are accepting appointments at FWMOH: Farrukh M. Adhami, MD; Sunil Babu, MD; Matthew L. Carr, MD; Shalini Chitneni, MD; Michael Epstein, MD; Gary G. Gize, MD; Ryan Gonzales, MD; Praveen Kollipara, MD; Yasolatha Nalamolu, MD; Sreenivasa R. Nattam, MD; Dolly Rosa Quispe, MD; Steven N. Rhinehart, MD; Ahad Sadiq, MD; Naga Vutukuri, MD; Richard Zhang, MD; and David M. Zimmerman, MD. FWMOH's gynecologic oncologists include Dr. Iwona Podzielinski and Dr. Scott Goodrich.

Learn more at fwmoh.com.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON's rapidly expanding network represents more than 350 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

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CONTACT: Media Contact: Karen Riley Sawyer American Oncology Network...