Tango Communities Go Live For Breast Cancer Research

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Tango creators will use live streams to raise funds and open conversations about breast cancer with communities around the world









MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, live-streaming platform Tango is bringing together some of its leading creator communities to raise funds for breast cancer research and, just as importantly, encourage more open conversation around a disease that affects millions of women and families worldwide.

From October 13-18, several of Tango's highest-performing communities, known on the platform as“Families,” will participate in Stream for a Good Cause, a week-long initiative combining fundraising with creator-led conversations about breast cancer.

During designated streams throughout the week, participating communities will give 20% of their gift value to breast cancer research, and Tango will add three times whatever they raise.

But the initiative will go beyond fundraising.

Participating creators will use their streams to talk about breast cancer, including sharing how the disease has affected their own lives, families or communities. By bringing these conversations into the live environment, Tango aims to help keep awareness around breast cancer prevention and early detection visible among both creators and users.

Tango Families are creator-led communities built around ongoing interaction on the platform. Members stream together, support one another and build relationships with audiences that return regularly. Throughout the initiative, different Families, consisting of dozens of creators, will lead the activity on different days, with participating streams receiving additional visibility across Tango.

“For us, it's a privilege to be able to use the platform to support a cause like this,” said Yaniv Schwartz, EVP Creators Ecosystem & Platform Business at Tango.“The majority of the creators on Tango are women, which makes this initiative particularly meaningful to our community. We want to use October not only to contribute financially, but to give creators space to talk openly about breast cancer and bring those conversations to the people who join them every day.”

For the Family leaders taking part, those conversations are an important part of the initiative.

“What makes a community meaningful isn't only the time we spend together, but what we can do together,” said Kevin, Head of L&L Family at Tango.“Breast cancer affects so many people around the world, and this is an opportunity for L&L to turn the connections we've built into something that can have an impact beyond our streams. I'm proud that our creators and community can come together to raise funds, raise awareness and be part of something that genuinely matters.”

Throughout the week, Tango will promote participating creators and their streams across the platform, helping bring the initiative and its message to a wider audience.

“People come into our streams every day and over time you really get to know each other,” said Nick, Head of the Royal Angels Agency.“This is a serious subject, and we want to treat it that way. For us, participating means using the community we already have to raise awareness, share experiences and contribute to research at the same time.”

About Tango

Tango is a global live-streaming platform built around real-time human connection. Through live conversations, shared experiences and creator-led communities, Tango brings people from around the world together to interact, discover new personalities and form meaningful connections. With a global community of more than 500 million registered users, Tango makes online interaction feel more immediate, personal and human.

Media Contact:

May Binstock

Global Brand and Communications Lead

Tango

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