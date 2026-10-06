Collegium Launches Start Talking ADHD With Practical Support To Help Families Navigate Care, School And Everyday Life

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New resource hub builds on Collegium's growing ADHD portfolio and commitment to supporting people and families beyond the clinical setting

STOUGHTON, Mass., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of people living with serious and often misunderstood conditions, launched Start Talking ADHD, an online resource hub offering practical guides to people living with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and the families who support them. The guides are designed to help patients and caregivers prepare for conversations with healthcare providers, school administrators, and the people in their support networks.

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by patterns of inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity, or a combination of both, at a level that interferes with functioning or development.1 An estimated 7 million children and 15.5 million adults in the U.S. have ADHD.2,3 For many people living with ADHD, the moments that matter most are also the hardest to describe like the scramble before the school bus, the homework hour, the tasks that pile up after the workday ends. Helping people identify and communicate what happens during these everyday moments can support more informed conversations about their needs.

“The clearest picture of ADHD comes from understanding how it shows up throughout the day,” said Ingrid McPhilliamy, General Manager, ADHD, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.“The support that makes the biggest difference often comes from the people who see the day-to-day and building that circle takes intention. This input can be an important part of painting a more specific picture that a family can share with their care team, ultimately leading to a more productive conversation.”

ADHD Resources for Healthcare, School and Everyday Support Conversations

Start Talking ADHD includes three downloadable guides, each designed support different conversations:



ADHD Doctor Discussion Guide. A fill-in worksheet that walks through a typical day, across mornings, daytime, afternoons, evenings and sleep, so a parent, caregiver or adult with ADHD can arrive at a healthcare appointment with concrete examples of daily experiences.

504 Plan/Individualized Education Program (IEP) Educational Guide. A side-by-side explanation of the 504 Plans and Individualized Education Programs (IEPs), two main pathways for school support, plus a seven-step overview of the evaluation process, a preparation checklist, a glossary of key terms, and links to resources including Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (CHADD) and the U.S. Department of Education. Building Your Community of Support Guide. A worksheet for mapping a personal ADHD support network across home, school and the healthcare team, plus a directory of national advocacy, caregiver, school-support and mental-wellness organizations.



These guides are educational and do not diagnose ADHD or recommend any specific treatment.

Expanding Collegium's Commitment to ADHD

Over the last year, Collegium has expanded its presence and investment in ADHD, including adding a second medicine to its portfolio in May 2026 and extending the company's long-term commitment.

“Leadership in ADHD starts with listening to the people who live with it and acting on what we hear,” said Vikram Karnani, President and Chief Executive Officer, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.“Medicine is an important part of our work, but support extends beyond a prescription. With Start Talking ADHD, we're providing straightforward information to help people living with ADHD and those who support them have more informed conversations with doctors, schools and each other.”

Collegium's commitment extends into the community. In February 2026, Collegium became an Official Partner of Boston Legacy Football Club, the National Women's Soccer League's 15th club, sponsoring the Collegium Sensory Room at the club's home matches. This room, designed with input from CHADD, offers a quieter space for fans who need a break from the noise, crowds and visual stimulation of a matchday. Together, Boston Legacy FC and Collegium are helping to create access to youth and family experiences across the Boston area, including local adaptive soccer clinics and player engagements.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium Pharmaceutical is a dynamic, biopharmaceutical company delivering medicines with formulation and delivery innovation for people living with complex central nervous system and pain conditions. Collegium has spent more than a decade proving that responsible stewardship and bold, science-backed approaches can redefine what treatment looks like in categories too often shaped by complexity and misconceptions.

With a portfolio of differentiated ADHD medications and an established leadership position in responsible pain management, Collegium leads with the scientific rigor and commercial expertise to deliver treatment options around how people live their lives. For more information, please visit collegiumpharma.com or find us on LinkedIn.

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REFERENCES

American Psychiatric Association. Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition, Text Revision (DSM-5-TR). Washington, DC: American Psychiatric Association Publishing; 2022.Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Data on ADHD in Children. Estimate based on 2024 National Survey of Children's Health data. Accessed August 2026.Staley BS, Robinson LR, Claussen AH, et al. Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder Diagnosis, Treatment, and Telehealth Use in Adults - National Center for Health Statistics Rapid Surveys System, United States, October–November 2023. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep. 2024;73(40):890–895.