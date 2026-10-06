LB Pharmaceuticals To Host In-Person And Virtual R&D Day On October 27, 2026: Advancing LB‐102 With A Focus On Schizophrenia Treatment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (“LB Pharmaceuticals” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: LBRX), a neuromedicines company dedicated to developing and commercializing high-impact therapies that address the multiple dimensions of underserved brain disorders, today announced that it will host an in-person and virtual R&D Day on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, with presentations beginning at 2:00 PM ET and a reception to follow. The event will feature Roger S. McIntyre, MD, FRCPC (University of Toronto), alongside LB management team members Heather Turner (CEO), Susan G. Kozauer (CMO), Kaya Pai Panandiker (CCO), Gad Soffer (COBO), and Joe Miller (CFO), as the Company looks ahead to its upcoming topline Phase 3 data readout in schizophrenia. To register, click here.

LB-102 is a novel, investigational, once-daily oral selective antagonist of D2, D3 and 5HT7 receptors with a unique bimodal mechanism. It is being developed by LB Pharma for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as other neuropsychiatric disorders, and has the potential to be the first therapy with this unique mechanism approved for neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States.

Topics will include:



New scientific insights on LB-102's unique mechanism of action that underlies the emerging clinical profile and potential opportunity across a wide variety of brain disorders Discussion of the Phase 3 trial program in schizophrenia, its upcoming topline data readout expected in the first half of 2027, and ongoing pre-commercial planning activities

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations.

About Roger S. McIntyre, MD, FRCPC

Dr. Roger McIntyre is currently a Professor of Psychiatry and Pharmacology at the University of Toronto. For a decade, he was recognized by Clarivate Analytics one of“The World's Most Influential Scientific Minds”. This distinction is given by publishing the largest number of articles that rank among those most frequently cited by researchers globally in 21 broad fields of science and social science during the previous decade. Dr. McIntyre has authored/co-authored more than 1200 articles/manuscripts and has edited and/or co-edited several textbooks on mood disorders.

His research focuses primarily on characterizing the phenomenology and neurobiology of mood disorders and advancing novel therapeutics. He has been especially interested in identifying innovative, rapid acting psychotropic treatments for mood disorders, and his research has also extended into public health and implementation research at the population-based level.

Dr. McIntyre completed his medical degree at Dalhousie University. He received his Psychiatry residency training and Fellowship in Psychiatric Pharmacology at the University of Toronto.

About LB-102

LB-102 is a novel, once-daily, orally administered investigational small molecule being developed for multiple neuropsychiatric disorders. It is a new chemical entity that has been structurally engineered with a modification to amisulpride, a widely used antipsychotic outside the United States, and has the potential to be the first benzamide antipsychotic in the United States for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders. LB-102 was developed with the aim of retaining amisulpride's benefits while addressing its limitations. LB-102 is a potent and selective antagonist of D2, D3, and 5-HT7 receptors with few off-target effects and which may have broad therapeutic potential across psychosis and mood disorders. In early 2025, LB Pharmaceuticals announced positive data from a four-week placebo-controlled, double-blinded, Phase 2 trial in patients with acute schizophrenia. In this trial, LB-102 demonstrated statistically significant benefit versus placebo at all doses studied, including rapid onset of effect at week 1 and sustained benefit through the endpoint of the trial, a potentially class-leading safety profile with low rates of EPS (including akathisia), minimal sedation and few GI side effects, alongside effects on negative symptoms and cognitive performance. These data underscore LB-102's potential to address multiple dimensions of neuropsychiatric illness. The pivotal Phase 3 NOVA-2 trial of LB-102 for acute schizophrenia and the Phase 2 ILLUMINATE-1 trial of LB-102 for bipolar 1 depression are ongoing, and a Phase 2 trial of LB-102 in adjunctive treatment of MDD is planned. The Company is also pursuing additional expansion opportunities for LB-102 including predominantly negative symptoms of schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease psychosis and agitation, as well as other neuropsychiatric diseases.

About LB Pharmaceuticals

LB Pharmaceuticals is a neuromedicines company dedicated to developing and commercializing high-impact therapies that address the multiple dimensions of underserved brain disorders. The Company is building a pipeline that leverages the broad therapeutic potential of its lead product candidate, LB-102, which the Company believes has the opportunity to be the first benzamide antipsychotic drug approved for neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. LB-102, if approved, has the potential to become a mainstay of psychiatric practice by offering a balanced clinical activity and tolerability profile that provides a potentially attractive alternative to branded and generic therapeutics for the treatment of a broad range of neuropsychiatric diseases.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as“aim,”“anticipate,”“assume,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“continue,”“could,”“design,”“due,”“estimate,”“expect,”“goal,”“intend,”“may,”“objective,”“plan,”“positioned,”“potential,”“predict,”“seek,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“would” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the therapeutic benefits of LB-102; and the expected topline results from the Phase 3 NOVA-2 trial. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the Company's limited operating history and historical losses; the Company's ability to raise additional funding to complete the development and any commercialization of LB-102; the Company's dependence on the success of its lead product candidate, LB-102; the Company's ability to obtain regulatory approval of and successfully commercialize its product candidate; the early stages of clinical development of the Company's lead product candidate, LB-102; any undesirable side effects or other properties of the Company's product candidate; that the Company may be delayed in initiating, enrolling or completing any clinical trials; competition from third parties that are developing products for similar uses; the Company's ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property; and the Company's dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, clinical trials and preclinical studies.

These and other risks are described more fully in the section titled“Risk Factors” in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and its other documents to be subsequently filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Media and Investor Contact:

Ellen Rose

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