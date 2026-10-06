IQ121 Expands Platform With Cryptocurrency Payments, Pet Health Records, And AI Capabilities, Becoming One Of The First Legacy Planning And Care Platforms To Embrace Crypto

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Big Bang Theory star and co-founder Kunal Nayyar leads platform into the future of digital finance and family care, supporting Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe and more

ROYSTON, England, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IQ121, the care infrastructure and digital legacy platform co-founded by actor and entrepreneur Kunal Nayyar, today announced a series of major platform expansions including cryptocurrency payment support, AI-powered capabilities, and a new pet information and health records feature. With these additions, IQ121 becomes one of the first consumer-facing legacy planning and care platforms to accept crypto, offering 15 digital currencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE), while also introducing new ways for families to organize and protect everything that matters to them.

“We built IQ121 and RollCall to make sure every family has access to the tools they need to stay connected, organized and safe,” said Nayyar.“Accepting cryptocurrency, adding AI capabilities, and now giving families a place to store their pet's health records and memories, these are all part of the same mission: making sure nothing important gets lost and every family is prepared.”

The platform expansions position IQ121 at the forefront of the care infrastructure space, combining digital finance innovation, artificial intelligence and comprehensive family organization into one secure, accessible platform.

Cryptocurrency Payment Support

Primary:

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Pepe (PEPE)

Additional supported currencies:

Litecoin (LTC), Tron (TRX), TrueUSD (TUSD), Pax Dollar (USDP), USDD, DAI, PayPal USD (PYUSD), First Digital USD (FDUSD)

The inclusion of meme coins such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Pepe acknowledges the massive communities that have formed around these currencies and reflects IQ121's commitment to serving a broad and diverse user base. Cryptocurrency payments are available now through the IQ121 web application at iq121.com.

Pet Information and Health Records

IQ121 now allows users to store comprehensive pet information within the platform, giving pet owners a single, secure location for everything that matters about their animals. The new pet feature supports:



Pet health records and medical history

Vaccination records and medication details

Veterinarians contact information

Microchip information

Photos and videos Personal memories and notes

The feature addresses one of the most common pain points for pet owners: scattered, inaccessible records at critical moments including vet visits, boarding, travel and emergencies. With IQ121, a pet's complete life history lives alongside the family's own critical information in one place.

“Our pets are family,” said Kunal Nayyar, co-founder of IQ121.“We wanted to make sure IQ121 reflects that by giving every family a place to keep their pet's health records, memories and everything else they need, right alongside their own.”

AI Capabilities

IQ121 has also integrated AI capabilities into the platform, enhancing how families organize, access and interact with their critical information. An overview of IQ121's AI capabilities, narrated by co-founder Kunal Nayyar, is available here.

“Families should not have to worry about how they pay for the tools that protect the people they love,” said Kunal Nayyar, co-founder of IQ121.“By embracing cryptocurrency, building in AI, and now adding pet records, we are making IQ121 the most comprehensive family care platform available, accessible to every family, everywhere.”

About RollCall

RollCall is a free companion daily safety check-in app from IQ121. Users press a single button once per day to confirm they are OK. If a check-in is missed, an emergency contact is automatically notified via email, with SMS support coming. RollCall requires no sign-in and one emergency contact. It is built for families checking on elderly parents or relatives, people living alone and people with medical conditions. RollCall is available for free at iq121.com/roll-call.

About IQ121

IQ121 is a care infrastructure and digital legacy platform co-founded by Kunal Nayyar. The platform gives families a central, secure place to organize critical information including medical records, legal documents, financial accounts, advance directives, trusted contacts, pet health records and personal memories. IQ121 now accepts cryptocurrency for subscription payments and features AI-powered capabilities to help families stay organized, connected and prepared. For more information, visit iq121.com.

CONTACT: Media Contact Cynthia Sutherland Head of Public Relations...