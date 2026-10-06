Orange Bank & Trust Hires New Director, Trust Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange Bank & Trust Company (the“Bank”), the banking subsidiary of Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (the“Company” - Nasdaq: OBT), is pleased to announce that Natasha Chang has joined the Bank's Trust Services Division as Director and Trust Officer for our Westchester, Bronx and Yonkers Markets.

Chang joins the Bank from White & Case LLP, where she was a staff attorney in the Private Clients Group handling estate settlement coordination, will and trust document analysis, judicial and informal accountings, estate and fiduciary tax compliance, and regulatory compliance. She earned a Juris Doctor from Columbia University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in East Asian Studies from Harvard University. She earned certification as a Trust and Estate Practitioner (TEP) from the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners and an Advanced Certificate in Estate Planning from New York University School of Law.

Chang is an active member of the New York City Bar's Trusts, Estates & Surrogate's Court Committee and Estate & Gift Tax Committee, as well as the New York State Bar's Trusts & Estates Section. She also co-founded and co-chairs the Asian American Bar Association of New York's Trusts & Estates Committee, serves on the board of the Green Mountain Chamber Music Festival in Burlington, Vt., and is the author of“Bound Feet & Western Dress” (Knopf Doubleday/Random House), a biography of the first woman in China to obtain a modern divorce.

“Natasha's deep experience in trusts and estates, combined with her commitment to serving clients and the broader legal community, make her a great addition to our Trust Services Division,” said David Dineen, EVP Director of Orange Wealth Management.“As we continue to grow this area of the Bank, her expertise will strengthen our ability to provide the personalized, sophisticated guidance our clients have come to expect from Orange Bank & Trust.”

The Bank's Trust Services Division, an arm of Orange Wealth Management, works collectively with the client's legal counsel, accountants, and investment managers to create and implement a comprehensive plan to ensure that client objectives are met, and assets are properly preserved, protected, and administered.

“Orange Bank & Trust is known for its personalized service and commitment to its clients, and I look forward to working with the Trust Services team to build on that reputation,” said Chang.

About Orange Bank & Trust Company.

Orange Bank & Trust Company is the Hudson Valley's premier financial institution focusing on commercial lending, business banking, payment processing, and wealth management services. For more than 133 years, Orange Bank & Trust Company has been an economic engine of the community, with more than $2.7 billion in assets and playing a vital role in increasing opportunities for local businesses, creating jobs for generations of residents, spurring region-defining developments, and maximizing investments to neighborhood-serving non-profits. The Bank is regularly recognized as one of New York's top places to work.

Contact:

Candice Varetoni

VP Marketing Officer

Orange Bank & Trust

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



