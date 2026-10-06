YD Bio And EG Biomed Launch AI-Based 10-Cancer Risk Factor Assessment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)YD Bio Limited (“YD Bio” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: YDES), a biotechnology company advancing DNA methylation-based cancer detection technology and ophthalmologic innovations, today announced that the Company and EG BioMed Co., Ltd., a Taiwan registered company (“EG BioMed”), officially launched the AI Cancer Risk Assessment (the“Assessment”), an online assessment that organizes an individual's self-reported health information into a personalized report in English and Chinese, covering ten cancer types with promotional pricing of US$10.

The Assessment is based on a 52-question health survey covering personal and family history, symptoms, lifestyle, environmental exposures and diet. The survey takes approximately ten minutes, with a personalized report generated shortly after completion. The report provides low, moderate or high risk stratification overall and for each of ten cancer types: breast, colorectal, lung, head and neck, pancreatic, liver, endometrial, prostate, biliary tract and gastric cancer. It identifies the factors that contributed most to each result, explains why they may be relevant, and includes screening information and personalized follow-up guidance. The Assessment requires no blood draw, imaging or a clinic visit.

Assessment Methodology and Report

Responses are processed by a 48-feature pan-cancer model and ten cancer-specific models, together with a separate rule layer built from published clinical literature. This rule layer draws on more than 140 primary research studies and over 300 traceable risk estimates, with each rule tied to a source study and reported measure. The report includes the rules triggered by the user's responses, their bases and references to the underlying medical literature.

Results are presented against the population baseline of the country the respondent selects, using age-standardized incidence rates. The accompanying screening information also reflects guidance issued by a particular country, as applicable (currently, the United States, Canada and Taiwan). Where a country has no national recommendation for a given cancer, the report says so rather than substituting another country's advice.

Integration with the Companies' Oncology Services

The Assessment sits upstream of the companies' laboratory and clinical services. EG BioMed US Inc. (“EG BioMed US”) operates a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory in Bothell, Washington, offering DNA methylation–based oncology tests as laboratory-developed tests. Its operational footprint spans 47 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and American Samoa. In March 2026, YD Bio and EG BioMed launched a nationwide telehealth platform to support decentralized access to such services.

For individuals whose Assessment indicates a denser cluster of risk factors associated with certain cancer types, the report may reference the availability of related blood tests for discussion with a physician. Whether any test is appropriate remains a decision for a licensed physician.

“Understanding personal health risk factors can be a useful starting point for more informed discussions with healthcare professionals,” said Dr. Ethan Shen, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of YD Bio.“This Assessment brings self-reported health information and published research together in a structured, personalized report. As part of our broader oncology platform, we believe it can help individuals better understand their risk factors and discuss appropriate next steps with their physicians.”

The AI Cancer Risk Assessment is available now in English and Chinese at mdi.eg-bio.com/product/ai-cancer-risk-assessment. During the promotional period, the Assessment is offered at US$10, reduced from its regular price of US$50.

Important Disclosure about the Assessment

The AI Cancer Risk Assessment is a cancer risk-stratification and health guidance tool. It uses statistical and artificial intelligence methods applied to health information self-reported by the user. Its output does not represent the probability of developing cancer. It does not diagnose cancer and is not intended for cancer diagnosis, screening, early detection, disease prediction or treatment decision-making; it cannot replace professional medical evaluation, diagnostic testing or consultation with a qualified healthcare provider.

About EG BioMed

EG BioMed is a biotechnology and clinical services company focused on advancing early cancer detection and diagnostic solutions. YD Bio entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to merge with EG BioMed in January 2026 and is advancing the transaction, which is anticipated to close in 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, regulatory approvals, and the finalization of definitive agreements.

EG BioMed US is the U.S. clinical-laboratory subsidiary of EG BioMed and operates a CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited clinical laboratory in Bothell, Washington, focused on DNA methylation–based early cancer detection and AI-driven biomarker analytics. EG BioMed and EG BioMed US are affiliates of YD Bio.

About YD Bio Limited

YD Bio is a U.S.-anchored public biotechnology company building an integrated healthcare platform spanning regulated molecular diagnostics, clinical services, precision medicine, and life science commercialization. The Company operates DNA methylation–based oncology testing programs in the United States under a laboratory-developed test strategy and supports pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners through compliant life science distribution and clinical trial supply chain services. In addition, the Company maintains regulated ocular health commercialization operations and a consumer health distribution platform in Asia. For more information, visit ir.ydesgroup.com and follow the Company on Facebook, X, Threads, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions created by the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives and expectations for its business, strategy, operations, and certain on-going transactions, and the potential benefit of the Assessment and any synergies with its other oncology services. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and can be identified by words such as“aim,”“intend,”“seek,”“believe,”“designed to,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“plans,”“may,”“could,”“will” and other similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to a variety of factors, including consumer demand and market acceptance; competition; regulatory and labeling requirements in Taiwan and other jurisdictions; currency exchange rates; geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic conditions; and other risks and uncertainties described in YD Bio's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law, and encourages investors to review the risk factors in its Annual Report on Form 20-F and other SEC filings.

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