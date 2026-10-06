Rezolve Ai Showcases Agentic Commerce Platform At Nasdaq Investor Day And Publishes U.S. AI Visibility Study



Rezolve Ai presents its strategy, growth drivers and full agentic commerce stack to investors today at Nasdaq MarketSite, with live product demonstrations; investors can register here to join online.

Rezolve Ai's US AI Visibility Study 2026 finds that 97 of America's 100 largest retailers publish no way for an AI agent to check out. Management will outline Rezolve Ai's commercial progress, operating priorities and growth strategy as the Company demonstrates its full platform for the agentic commerce economy.



NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a global leader in agentic commerce and AI-powered customer engagement, today hosts its Investor Day at Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City. Management will give investors and analysts the first comprehensive presentation of how Rezolve Ai's commerce, data and payments capabilities combine into a single platform for the agentic economy. The event is open to in-person and online attendees, who can register here.

To mark the event, Rezolve Ai today publishes the US AI Visibility Study 2026, which examines how the leading AI assistants present 2,047 US companies to consumers. The companies span every member of the S&P 500, all of the NRF Top 100 retailers, 60 large private companies, 362 consumer brands and more than 1,000 other US retailers and listed companies.

The study finds that one in four of these companies is never named by OpenAI, Claude, Perplexity or Gemini, including nearly one in five members of the S&P 500. AI assistants name companies most often while consumers browse, yet 97 of America's 100 largest retailers publish no way for an AI agent to check out, including 13 that turned automated visitors away. Additionally, most LLMs build their answers almost entirely from third parties, with a company's own website accounting for just 1.5% of the sources AI cites, and visibility differs from one assistant to the next.

“Every era of commerce has had a gatekeeper. For twenty years it was the search engine. Today it is the AI agent, and it is deciding which brands a customer hears about before they ever reach a store,” said Daniel M. Wagner, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Rezolve Ai.“This research should be a wake-up call to every boardroom in America. The companies that win the next decade of commerce will be the ones that give AI something it can trust and transact with, and that is precisely what Rezolve Ai was built to provide.”

Rezolve Ai's platform is designed to enable merchants to supply AI assistants with trusted answers drawn from their own catalog, live pricing and availability. Its agent-ready APIs are designed to help those assistants find products and complete purchases directly. Its commerce-trained brainpowa models interpret shopper intent, while Rezolve Commerce and agentic checkout convert that intent into a sale. Rezolve Pay supports payment optimization, and Rezolve Reward helps drive customer engagement and repeat purchasing.

Rezolve Ai takes the platform to market through three growth engines that reinforce one another: an expanding product suite, distribution through Microsoft, Google, TCS and Tech Mahindra, and the licensing of the data, intelligence and payment rails beneath it to platforms, banks and payment networks.

Investor Day Focus

At Investor Day, management will present Rezolve Ai's strategy, market opportunity, commercial model and growth drivers. The presentation will focus on the Company's platform, strategic partnerships, product roadmap, customer adoption, operating discipline and path toward long-term profitable growth. Live demonstrations will show how trusted data infrastructure, proprietary commerce intelligence, auditable agent workflows, customer engagement, transactions and payments connect across the platform.

“I founded Rezolve Ai to give digital commerce what the best stores have always had: an assistant who understands the customer and closes the sale,” said Wagner.“A decade later, AI agents are becoming the largest sales force commerce has ever known, and Rezolve Ai is the infrastructure backbone they run on. Today investors will see a business that has proven it can scale and is now turning that scale into profitability.”

Event details

Date: Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Location: Nasdaq MarketSite, New York City

Schedule: Networking breakfast from 9:00 a.m. EDT; opening remarks and live webcast from 9:45 a.m. EDT, concluding at approximately 1:00 p.m. EDT

Registration: Investors and analysts can attend in person or online and should pre-register at edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hz8x6poa

Materials: The live webcast, replay and presentation materials will be available on Rezolve Ai's investor relations website at investor.rezolve.com

About the US AI Visibility Study 2026

The study analyzed how OpenAI, Claude, Perplexity and Gemini, each with web search enabled, respond to unbranded consumer questions about the markets of 2,047 US companies drawn from six public lists, including the S&P 500 and the NRF Top 100. Fieldwork took place between September 23 and October 5, 2026. Full results and methodology are available at aeo-audit.rezolve.com/us.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai is the infrastructure backbone powering AI-driven commerce for merchants, financial institutions, hyperscalers and technology companies. Its Brain Suite platform helps retailers, brands and financial institutions transform how consumers search, engage and transact across digital channels.

Rezolve Ai's proprietary brainpowaTM models are purpose-built for commerce, while TraceWareTM is designed to provide transparency and accountability across agentic AI workflows. Together, Rezolve Ai's technology enables enterprises to deploy AI that can engage customers, understand intent, support transactions and operate safely at scale.

Headquartered in London with operations across North America, Europe and Asia, Rezolve Ai partners with leading global enterprises to power the future of commerce through AI that sells. Learn more at rezolve.com.

Media contact

Urmee Khan, Group Director of Communications & Corporate Affairs, Rezolve Ai:

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+44 7576 094 040

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements about Rezolve Ai's product plans, platform capabilities, strategic partnerships, market opportunity, growth strategy, profitability, Investor Day presentations and matters described in the U.S. AI Visibility Study 2026. These statements reflect management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in Rezolve Ai's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and Rezolve Ai undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.