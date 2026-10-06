Circle8 Netherlands Signs $492 Million Four-Year Contract Across Three Dutch Government Bodies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Multi-year framework consolidates IT expertise supply for two Dutch ministries and the national healthcare authority and represents the largest annualized contract in Circle8 Netherlands' portfolio

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle8 Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CIRC) today announced that its Dutch operating company, Circle8 Netherlands, has signed a four-year contract covering the Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment, and the Dutch Healthcare Authority. The contract has a total value of approximately $492 million over its four-year term.

The agreement consolidates the supply of IT expertise to all three government bodies under a single contractual framework. The contract commenced October 1, 2026, and runs through September 30, 2030, with seven contractors deployed at commencement.

The new framework is a continuation and expansion of existing arrangements and represents the largest annualized contract in Circle8 Netherlands' portfolio. It further strengthens Circle8's position in the Dutch public sector and provides a multi-year framework through which Circle8 Netherlands can continue supporting critical technology and workforce requirements across major government institutions.

“This agreement is an important milestone for Circle8 and demonstrates the strength of our platform, our long-standing relationships and our ability to execute large-scale, multi-year programs for sophisticated public-sector clients,” said Guus Franke, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Circle8 Group.“A $492 million framework across three important Dutch government bodies provides meaningful long-term visibility for our Netherlands business and reinforces our strategy of building durable customer relationships, expanding recurring revenue opportunities and delivering higher-value technology and workforce solutions across Europe and North America.”

“Three government bodies under one framework creates a more efficient structure for our clients and a significant long-term opportunity for Circle8,” said Patrick Schuijt, Chief Revenue Officer of Circle8.“The agreement builds on established relationships and gives us a strong platform to continue expanding the technology expertise we provide across the Dutch public sector.”

Consolidation of public-sector technology and workforce supply under multi-year frameworks is an established procurement model in the Netherlands and an important growth channel for Circle8's Dutch operations. Circle8 believes its scale, specialist network and technology capabilities position the Company to compete effectively for these complex, long-duration programs.

About Circle8

Circle8 Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CIRC) is an international technology, workforce and business transformation platform operating across North America and Europe.

Through its portfolio of specialist operating companies, Circle8 delivers technology consulting, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud, software engineering, engineering, managed services and workforce solutions to enterprise and public-sector organizations. The Company supports clients in designing, building, securing and operating mission-critical technology environments while helping organizations execute complex business and digital transformation programs.

With annualized revenue exceeding US$1.2 billion, more than 16,000 specialists, and operations across North America and Europe, Circle8 is building a scalable platform focused on recurring revenue, higher-value technology services, disciplined acquisitions and long-term shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future growth, recurring revenue, strategic initiatives, acquisitions, customer relationships, market opportunities and business performance. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of these risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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