Odyssey Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Of Additional Phase 2A Induction Data For OD-001 In Ulcerative Colitis At UEG Week 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to host conference call and webcast following the presentation on Tuesday, October 20, at 8:00 a.m. EDT

BOSTON, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ODTX) (“Odyssey” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to transform the standard of care for patients suffering from autoimmune and inflammatory diseases by developing medicines that precisely target disease pathology, today announced that additional results from the OD-001 induction period of its Phase 2a trial in moderate to severe ulcerative colitis will be featured in an oral presentation at United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Week 2026, taking place October 17-20, in Barcelona, Spain.

The oral presentation details are as follows:

Title: Safety and Efficacy of OD-001, a First-in-class Oral RIPK2 Scaffolding Inhibitor, in Patients with Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis: Results from a Phase 2a Trial (NCT06850727)

Presenter: Bruce Sands, M.D., M.S., Dr. Burrill B. Crohn Professor of Medicine and Chief, Dr. Henry D. Janowitz Division of Gastroenterology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Presentation Number: OP197

Date and Time: Tuesday, October 20, at 9:00 a.m. CEST / 3:00 a.m. EDT

Room: UEG Forum

Odyssey will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. EDT to review additional data from the OD-001 induction period of the Phase 2a trial beyond those presented at UEG Week 2026. A live webcast will be available under“News and Events” in the Investors section of the Company's website at on the day of the event. A replay will be archived on the Events page for 180 days.

About Odyssey Therapeutics

Odyssey Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to transform the standard of care for patients suffering from autoimmune and inflammatory diseases by developing medicines that are designed to precisely target disease pathology. Since its founding in 2021, Odyssey has built a portfolio of internally discovered and developed medicines with its first program advancing through multiple clinical milestones. Odyssey's portfolio leverages the scientific expertise of its team of experienced drug hunters and a comprehensive suite of tools to efficiently advance product candidates that the Company believes have the potential to induce deep and durable remission for patients across several inflammatory diseases with unmet need.

For more information, please visit and follow Odyssey on LinkedIn or X.

Contacts

Benjamin Navon

Senior Director, Communications

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