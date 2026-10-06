Thermore® Partners With Patagonia on New Heyes Peak Collection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Featuring Thermore® EVOdown, insulation made with 100% recycled fibers for just-right warmth through every transitional season.

Milan, Italy, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thermore, a global leader in thermal insulation for apparel, announces a new partnership with Patagonia, bringing Thermore® EVOdown insulation to the Heyes Peak collection, new this year and spanning five men's and women's styles, including a jacket, parka, hoody, and 3-in-1 parka.

Designed for mixed-weather adaptability, the Heyes Peak collection delivers just-right warmth for daily wear across transitional seasons. Each style features a layer-friendly lining and Thermore® EVOdown insulation for reliable, breathable warmth and softness without the bulk. The collection's anchor piece, the Heyes Peak Jacket, pairs 80-g EVOdown with a durable shell built from NetPlus® 100% postconsumer recycled nylon ripstop – made from recycled fishing nets – to help reduce ocean plastic pollution. Styles across the collection are made in a Fair Trade CertifiedTM factory.

Thermore® EVOdown® is an insulation made with fibers 100% recycled from PET bottles, engineered to bring the soft hand feel and loft of down with the reliability and easy care of a synthetic fill. It offers consistent warmth wear after wear making it a natural fit for a collection built for changing conditions. Thermore® EVOdown® is OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100, Global Recycled Standard (GRS), and bluesign certified.

"We're thrilled to partner with Patagonia on the Heyes Peak collection," said Laura Beachy, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications, Thermore. "This launch reflects exactly what we set out to do at Thermore: prove that high-performance insulation and genuine environmental responsibility aren't a trade-off. Thermore® EVOdown® gives Patagonia a fill that meets their sustainability standards across five styles without asking them to compromise on warmth or comfort, and that's the kind of partnership we're proud to stand behind."

"This is an exciting collaboration for our team," said Joe DiGirolamo, Director of Sales, Thermore. "Patagonia is a brand that holds itself, and its supply chain, to a high bar on sustainability, so being chosen as their insulation partner across a five-style men's and women's collection says a lot about where Thermore stands in this space. We're confident retailers and consumers alike will respond to a lineup that delivers on performance and on its environmental promises."

The Heyes Peak Jacket's shell fabric is a 1.2-oz, 20-denier NetPlus® ripstop, finished with a DWR treatment made without intentionally added PFAS – pairing recycled insulation with a recycled, PFAS-conscious shell for a collection built with sustainability at every layer.

"The best materials are the ones that help us meet our customers' needs while reducing our impact,” said Mark Little, Senior Business Unit Director, Patagonia - Lifestyle Essentials + Graphics.“Thermore® EVOdown® gave us an opportunity to deliver dependable warmth, softness, and durability in the Heyes Peak collection while incorporating North Star materials throughout the system. That's the kind of innovation we're excited to bring to market.”

With this partnership, Thermore continues its commitment to delivering innovative insulation solutions that never compromise on performance, quality, or respect for the planet.

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About Thermore

Based in Milan, Italy, Thermore specializes in the research, development, production, and marketing of high-quality thermal insulation for apparel. Through its global sales network and manufacturing in both the Far East and Europe, Thermore partners with leading fashion and outdoor brands worldwide. The company was the first to introduce recycled thermal insulation and remains focused on responsible innovation, primarily using fibers derived from post-consumer PET bottles.

About Patagonia

We're in business to save our home planet. Founded by Yvon Chouinard in 1973, Patagonia is an outdoor apparel company based in Ventura, California. As a certified B Corporation and a founding member of 1% for the Planet, the company is recognized internationally for its product quality and environmental activism, as well as its contributions of more than $240 million to environmental organizations. Its unique ownership structure reflects that Earth is its only shareholder: Profits not reinvested back into the business are paid to Holdfast Collective to protect the planet.

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Thermore® Partners With Patagonia on New Heyes Peak Collection

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