Fast Company Names SEON To Its Next Big Things In Tech List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEON, the AI Command Center for Fraud Prevention and AML Compliance, has been named to Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech, an annual list honoring breakthrough technologies with the potential to transform industries and shape the future.

SEON was selected in the Fintech, Cryptocurrency and Blockchain category for its unified approach to fraud prevention and AML compliance. The platform runs fraud detection and AML screening on a single layer of more than 1,100 real-time signals. Its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server connects AI tools like Claude, ChatGPT and Gemini directly to that intelligence, letting fraud analysts query live risk data and build investigation workflows without switching systems.

The recognition comes as AI adoption in fraud prevention outpaces integration. According to SEON's 2026 Fraud and AML Leaders Report, 98% of fraud and AML leaders already use AI, yet only 47% run fully integrated fraud and compliance operations.

“Fast Company recognizes the technologies and innovators shaping their industries, and we're honored to be named to its Next Big Things in Tech list,” said Tamas Kadar, CEO and co-founder, SEON.“We built SEON to safeguard the entire customer journey, bringing fraud prevention and AML compliance together so organizations can make faster, better-informed decisions. As AI changes the fraud landscape, we're continuing to build proactive solutions that help more than 5,000 businesses worldwide stay ahead of evolving risks and protect their customers with confidence.”

This distinction follows recent honors for SEON's AI innovations, including Best AI Fraud & Risk Management Solution at Tearsheet's AI Innovation Awards and Best in Identity & Fraud Management at the CybersecAsia Readers' Choice Awards 2026.

“The most exciting technology innovations are the ones that move beyond promise to demonstrate real potential for impact,” said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.“The companies and teams recognized on this year's list are tackling ambitious problems with new ideas, products and approaches that have the potential to fundamentally shape the years ahead.”

For more information or to view the complete Fast Company 2026 Next Big Things in Tech list, visit here.

About SEON

SEON is the AI command center for real-time fraud prevention and AML compliance, helping thousands of companies worldwide stop fraud, reduce risk and protect revenue. Powered by 1,100+ real-time, first-party data signals, SEON enriches customer profiles, flags suspicious behavior and streamlines compliance workflows. SEON's AI detects hidden fraud networks, builds rules, visualizes data and drafts regulatory reports. Teams can also connect their own AI tools directly to SEON's risk data through a secure integration. With integrated fraud and AML capabilities, SEON operates globally from Austin, London, Budapest and Singapore. Learn more at seon.io.

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