Genius Group Recommences Bitcoin Treasury Purchases

SINGAPORE, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) ( "Genius Group", "GNS" or the "Company" ), a leading AI-powered education group, today announced that it has recommenced its Bitcoin Treasury purchases, acquiring 10 Bitcoin for approximately $854,000 at an average price of $85,364 per BTC between October 2 and October 5, 2026.

The purchases mark a strategic milestone for the Company as it takes the next step in executing its Board-approved $1.2 billion dual treasury capital plan, announced on August 27, 2026. The plan targets $827 million allocated to Bitcoin and $800 million to AI assets, with a goal of reaching $2 billion in total assets by FY2031.

The recommencement of Bitcoin purchases follows the ruling by U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit on August 31, 2026, vacating the preliminary injunction that had previously blocked the Company from issuing shares, raising funds, and purchasing Bitcoin.

The Company had previously indicated that it intended to recommence Bitcoin purchases in October 2025, citing the Company's belief that this coincided with the early stages of Bitcoin's historic four-year halving-cycle uptrend.

The Company intends to continue accumulating Bitcoin on an ongoing basis as part of its dual treasury strategy, alongside its planned accumulation of AI stocks. To date, the Company has announced look-through interests in OpenAI, Anthropic, Databricks, SpaceX (held prior to and following its IPO on June 12, 2026) and other Pre-IPO frontier AI companies.

The Company intends to fund purchases for its dual treasury through a balanced mix of operating cash flow, previously-announced plans for the issuance of perpetual preferred securities and prudent use of its At-The-Market Program facility, designed to maximise Net Asset Value Per Share (NAVPS). The Company currently has no plans to fund purchases with debt financing, or to hypothecate any of its Bitcoin or AI stocks held in its dual treasury.

Roger James Hamilton, CEO of Genius Group, said“This week's purchase of Bitcoin, while modest, is a signal to our shareholders and to the market that we are recommencing our Bitcoin accumulation strategy at what we believe is the early stages of Bitcoin's next major uptrend.”

“We are educating our students on the 'ABC's of the future: AI, Blockchain and Community, in which we believe ownership in the future AI-powered digital workforce and Blockchain-based digital economy is a key component to wealth creation in a post-Singularity world. Our dual treasury strategy is our way of leading by example, as we continue to pursue our mission of preparing humanity for a fast changing future.”

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a global education group delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 6 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit geniusgroup.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“will”,“plan,”“should,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

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