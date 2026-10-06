Arax Appoints Diego Galan As Chief Operating Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arax, a national wealth management company, today announced the appointment of Diego Galan as Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Galan, who has served as Arax's Chief Financial Officer since the firm's founding in 2022, will assume oversight of Arax's operations, technology, M&A and human resources functions, while continuing to lead the firm's finance department.

The appointment marks the expansion of Galan's leadership responsibilities as Arax continues to accelerate its growth trajectory and extend its national footprint. As COO, Galan will drive execution across Arax's core business functions, supporting the firm's advisors and clients across the country and building on the strategic and financial foundation he has helped develop. Galan succeeds John O'Connor, who will transition to a leadership role within Arax's Project Management Office, focused on executing key strategic initiatives across the firm.

Haig Ariyan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Arax, said,“Diego and I have worked together for many years and have long shared the vision for building this firm. From the outset, he has played a central role in building Arax into what it is today, with leadership that has extended well beyond finance. This appointment formalizes the broader role he has executed across the firm since day one. We are grateful to John for his leadership and contributions to date, and we look forward to continuing to benefit from his experience and deep knowledge of Arax as he takes on his new role.”

“I'm incredibly proud of what we've built at Arax and the team we've assembled,” said Diego Galan.“We have tremendous momentum and an extraordinary opportunity ahead of us. As we continue to scale, greater coordination across our core business functions will allow us to execute with the discipline and speed our next phase of growth requires.”

Galan brings nearly two decades of experience spanning financial services, strategy, operations and technology. Prior to joining Arax, he co-founded and served as COO of Bento Engine, a wealth management fintech. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at Raymond James and Deutsche Bank and was a consultant at Boston Consulting Group.

About Arax

Arax is a rapidly growing wealth management platform making strategic control investments in established RIAs and advisor teams. Founded and led by CEO Haig Ariyan, a seasoned industry executive with a distinguished track record of building and scaling wealth management businesses, Arax empowers its partners to be entrepreneurial and focus on delivering exceptional client service. Firms benefit from a management team with deep M&A expertise, capital sourcing capabilities and the backing of RedBird Capital Partners. For more information, visit .

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Gregory for Arax Investment Partners

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