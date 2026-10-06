Tri Pointe Homes Named To Best Workplaces In Construction List By Great Place To Work And Fortune For The Fifth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The competitive and esteemed award highlights Tri Pointe for fostering a welcoming workplace culture, expanding career pathways, and providing the support and development team members need to thrive

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes®, one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., announced today that it has been selected for the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in ConstructionTM List by Great Place To Work® and Fortune, marking the fifth consecutive year the company has earned the prestigious recognition. The distinction reflects Tri Pointe's continued commitment to fostering a workplace where team members feel welcomed, supported, and empowered to grow while contributing to meaningful work across the homebuilding industry.

The Best Workplaces in Construction award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 64,000 employees at Great Place To Work CertifiedTM companies in the construction industry. The highly competitive selection process celebrates companies that offer positive outcomes for their team members regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, or other demographic identifiers. Selection is based solely on employee feedback, providing a direct reflection of team members' experiences within their workplace.

“Receiving this honor for a fifth consecutive year is a proud moment for Tri Pointe Homes because it's the direct result of our team members, their experiences, and the company culture we strive to create,” said Heather Breidenthal, Chief Human Resources Officer of Tri Pointe Homes.“In 2026, 97% of team members said they felt welcomed when they joined the company, and 95% said they were made to feel right at home when changing jobs or work units. Those results speak to the culture our teams create every day and to our shared H.E.A.R.T. values of Humility, Empowerment, Authenticity, Results, and Team.”

Tri Pointe Homes continues to expand pathways into homebuilding and construction through college recruiting, internship programs, military recruitment partnerships, and its Cornerstone Club – a network of internal ambassadors who help guide and enhance recruiting, development, and mentoring efforts. Once hired, team members have access to resources designed to strengthen both professional development and connection across the company, including role-specific onboarding and learning programs that help new hires build the knowledge, relationships, and confidence needed to succeed.

The company also invests in opportunities for collaboration and development across disciplines and career stages. Initiatives such as its Area Construction Manager training program, National Safety Committee, and collaborative frame walks bring team members together to share expertise, reinforce quality and safety standards, strengthen field leadership and coaching capability, and align the cross-functional teams involved in delivering homes and communities.

The recognition among Fortune's Best Workplaces in ConstructionTM list highlights Tri Pointe's exceptional workplace culture within the construction industry. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary Trust IndexTM Survey, which evaluates key factors including trust in management, connection with colleagues, and loyalty to the company. The companies that rank highest on this list are those where a broad set of employees across all demographics and roles report consistently positive workplace experiences. The highly competitive list is based on more than 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.3 million employees. Honorees are selected based on their ability to provide consistently positive workplace experiences for employees across roles, work status, and demographic groups.

“A strong workplace culture is what makes great execution possible,” said Tri Pointe Homes President and Chief Operating Officer Tom Mitchell.“When people feel welcomed, supported, and trusted to do meaningful work, they bring more energy, ideas, and accountability to everything they do. That has a direct impact on how we collaborate, how we build, and ultimately, on the experience we create for our customers. Being recognized for a fifth consecutive year reinforces that investing in our people continues to be one of the most important investments we can make.”

Tri Pointe Homes continues to be a leader in fostering a workplace where team members can develop professionally, prioritize their wellbeing, and contribute to a shared sense of purpose. Through professional development, wellness resources, career pathways, community involvement, and a commitment to inclusion and belonging, the company works to create an environment in which team members feel supported and inspired throughout their careers.

For more information about Tri Pointe Homes and its award-winning culture, visit TriPointeHomes.com.

About Tri Pointe Homes®

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a presence in 13 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves-some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. The company is one of the 2026 Fortune World's Most Admired Companies, 2026 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®, and recognized as a PEOPLE Companies That Care® (2023-2026) organization. The company was also named a Great Place To Work-CertifiedTM company for five years in a row and named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces lists. Tri Pointe has also won multiple Builder of the Year and Developer of the Year awards. For more information, visit TriPointeHomes.com.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Construction List

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Workplaces in Construction by analyzing confidential survey responses from over 1.3 million employees, representing the experience of 7.3 million employees in the U.S. in 2025 and 2026. Of those responses, over 64,000 came from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the construction industry, and these rankings are based on that feedback. Companies with 10 to 999 employees competed in the small and medium category. Companies with 1,000 or more employees were considered for the large category. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work, a UKG company, brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces list.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram, and sign up for the Great Place To Work LinkedIn newsletter, Culture Edge, to get the latest research on what drives business success.

About Fortune Media

Fortune is a global multi-platform media company built on a legacy of trusted, award-winning reporting and information for those who want to make business better. Independently owned, Fortune tells the stories of the world's biggest companies and their leaders as well as a new generation of innovators who are moving business forward. Digitally and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable, in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, Most Powerful Women, and World's Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum, Fortune Brainstorm Tech, and Fortune Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:





CONTACT: CONTACT: Katy Biggerstaff... / 562.761.6338