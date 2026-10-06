Enphase Energy Announces Conference Call To Review Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2026 financial results for the period ended Sept. 30, 2026. The live webcast can be accessed on the Enphase Energy Investor Relations website at investor.enphase.com, and a recorded version of the call will also be available there approximately one hour after the call.

What: Enphase Energy's Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Date: Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Live Call: 833.634.5018 International: +1.412.902.4214 Replay: United States/Canada: 855.669.9658 International: +1.412.317.0088 Replay access code: 5536681

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company advancing intelligent power systems for homes, businesses, and next-generation AI data centers. The company designs semiconductor-based energy technologies spanning solar, batteries, EV charging, energy management, and virtual power plants, and is developing solid-state transformer technology to address the rapidly growing power demands of AI data centers. Based in Fremont, California, Enphase is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and has shipped approximately 89.4 million microinverters, with approximately 5.3 million Enphase-based systems deployed in more than 165 countries. Enphase products enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power, all controlled through the Enphase App. For more information, visit

©2026 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the "e" logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Zach Freedman

Enphase Energy, Inc.

Investor Relations

...