Ultimus Earns Highest Overall Provider Score In Global Custodian's 2026 Private Equity Fund Administration Survey

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ultimus scores an overall 6.70 and a perfect 7.00 score for onboarding

CINCINNATI, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions ("Ultimus"), an independent provider of fund administration and investor services for alternative asset managers, today announced its results in the 2026 Private Equity Fund Administration (PEFA) Survey conducted by Global Custodian, receiving an overall score of 6.70 against a global average of 6.02.

The annual survey gathers direct feedback from general partners and limited partners, who rate their fund administrators across 11 service categories on a seven-point scale. Ultimus scored above the global average in every category and posted the highest overall score of any provider in this year's survey. The firm received a perfect 7.00 in onboarding, one of only three perfect scores across the survey this year, and a 6.67 or higher in every other category. The 2026 results mark the sixth consecutive year that Ultimus' private equity administration business has been recognized in the survey.

“The most meaningful part of these results is that they come directly from our clients. Successfully onboarding a fund is critical, but it's only the beginning of the relationship. We're proud that clients recognized not only our implementation process, but also the quality and consistency of the support they receive throughout the fund lifecycle” said Kelly Ramsey Gooch, Executive Vice President, Head of Implementation, Ultimus Fund Solutions.

“Private equity managers are asking more of their administrators, from deeper reporting to faster turnaround times and technology that keeps pace with how they run their funds. We believe these results demonstrate our continued commitment to meeting those expectations,” said Jay Martin, President, Private Fund Solutions, Ultimus Fund Solutions.

This year marks six consecutive years of strong results in the PEFA survey and reflects the firm's commitment to excellence. Ultimus continues to invest in the people, technology, and operational knowledge required to support private capital managers across every service they depend on.

About Ultimus Fund Solutions

Ultimus Fund Solutions is a leading provider of essential post-trade fund administration and investment operations solutions to fund and asset managers of all sizes. With technology-driven efficiency, cross-domain expertise, and a consultative approach, Ultimus is committed to delivering optimized solutions and superior service at scale. The firm employs more than 1,200 seasoned professionals, servicing over 2,500 traditional and alternative investment vehicles and product wrappers, with more than $775 billion in assets under administration. For more information, visit .

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