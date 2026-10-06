Bullfrog AI Announces Positive Progress In Drug Discovery Program For Top 5 Global Pharmaceutical In Major Depressive Disorder

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Achieves key commercial project milestones utilizing its proprietary artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning platform to identify and prioritize therapeutic targets

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG; BFRGW) ("BullFrog AI" or the "Company"), an AI company using its proprietary platform to turn complex biomedical data into actionable insights, announces it has achieved key project milestones under its commercial program with a top 5 global pharmaceutical company. BullFrog AI successfully identified and prioritized novel therapeutic targets for major depressive disorder (“MDD”) by applying its platform to proprietary neuropsychiatric multi-omic data sets.

“We've achieved important milestones and provided essential deliverables in our first commercial project with a global pharmaceutical company, identifying multiple novel and high-quality targets,” said BullFrog AI Founder and Chief Executive Officer Vin Singh.“We view this project as crucial commercial scale validation of our technology and believe our successes to date demonstrate the ability of our advanced AI and machine learning technologies to create high value assets.”

As a core component of its commercial strategy, BullFrog AI is also applying its technology to the discovery and development of novel drug targets for a range of other neuropsychiatric diseases, including schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. BullFrog AI believes there is significant opportunity to scale the application of its technology to other therapeutic areas of high patient impact through deep analysis of biomedical datasets.

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI harnesses artificial intelligence and machine learning to advance pharmaceutical R&D and drug target discovery, providing AI-accelerated outputs that are optimized and human-validated. BullFrog AI operates through three complementary capabilities, deployable independently or as a combined platform: bfPREPTM for biology-aware data harmonization, bfLEAP® for causal AI analytics and patient subgroup discovery, and bfARENASTM for structured, auditable decision support. The common thread across all three: every output is traceable, every analytical decision is logged, and every recommendation is designed to be reviewed and validated by the scientific team before it drives a decision.

For more information visit BullFrog AI at: .

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