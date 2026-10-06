Vertesia Named An IDC Innovator For Context Infrastructure For Agentic AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertesia, developer of a leading AI-native content and context platform, has been named an IDC Innovator in the IDC Innovators: Context Infrastructure for Agentic AI, 2026 (September 2026, Doc #US54899426).The new study introduces context infrastructure for agentic AI, an important trend built on a single premise: The reliability of an agent depends on the context it reasons over, not just the model behind it."Model capability is no longer the bottleneck for AI and agentic AI. The vendors that win enterprise trust will be the ones that can prove how they prepare, ground, and govern the context an agent depends on," said Amy Machado, Research Director at IDC.According to the report,“Vertesia distinguishes between two challenges in agentic infrastructure that most vendors keep separate: the context problem (organizing content so agents can reason over it) and the control problem (governance, auditing, and continuity when a model fails or human review is delayed).”Built on two decades of enterprise content management experience, Vertesia brings content, process and agent operations together in one platform. Its integrated capabilities prepare and retrieve enterprise knowledge; apply permissions, business rules and approvals through a content and process engine; give teams a workspace to design and improve AI workflows; and govern agent execution with visibility into what agents accessed and did.At the foundation is Vertesia's AI-powered content preparation and retrieval system, which turns documents, media and records into structured, searchable, permission-aware knowledge. Within that system, Semantic DocPrep preserves the meaning of complex documents, helping people and agents find grounded answers and trace them to their sources.“AI can give you the wrong answer if the content being used by an agent has lost its structure, meaning or permissions,” said Grant Spradlin, Vice President of Product at Vertesia.“You can't prompt your way around that. We built Vertesia to prepare and govern content before agents use it, connect that context to the processes they carry out, and make the results visible. That's what turns an interesting AI pilot into a dependable part of how a business works.”For more on how Vertesia delivers context infrastructure for agentic AI, or to download the IDC Innovators: Context Infrastructure for Agentic AI excerpt, visit vertesiahq.com.

About IDC Innovators

An IDC Innovators report presents a set of vendors – under $100M in annual revenue at the time of selection – chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer a new technology, a groundbreaking solution to an existing issue, and/or an innovative business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation or a comparative ranking of all companies, but rather a document that highlights innovative companies in a specific market segment. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.

About Vertesia

Vertesia is the developer of a leading SaaS platform that transforms business operations with trusted AI agents and agentic workflows. Moving beyond simple chatbots and point solutions, Vertesia's autonomous AI agents transform core workflows. Every action is grounded in enterprise knowledge, policies, and compliance, with robust governance and security built in. This enables enterprises to scale confidently and drive measurable impact. Transform your business, don't just generate text, with Vertesia.

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