Galectin Therapeutics To Present At The American Association For The Study Of Liver Diseases (AASLD) Liver Meeting 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORCROSS, Ga., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT), the leading developer of therapeutics that target galectin proteins, today announced participation in the upcoming AASLD Liver Meeting 2026. The Company will deliver three presentations, including an oral presentation, a Poster of Distinction presentation, and one poster presentation, highlighting new risk analyses on noninvasive prediction of variceal development from the NAVIGATE and GT-026 Phase 2b trials of belapectin for the treatment of MASH cirrhosis and portal hypertension. The meeting will be held November 5-9, 2026, in Denver, Colorado.

In addition, the Company also announced today that it has submitted a registrational protocol for the Phase 3 trial of belapectin for the prevention of disease progression in patients with MASH cirrhosis and portal hypertension to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“We are excited to have our ANTICIPATE-NASH analysis selected for oral presentation and the recognition of our Baveno and ELF analysis as a Poster of Distinction. These selections reflect not only the depth of the NAVIGATE trial datasets but also underscores the importance of non-invasive assessments in diagnosis of portal hypertension in patients with MASH cirrhosis who are at increased risk of developing serious complications such as varices. This represents the fourth consecutive major liver meeting where the Company has been selected for an oral presentation, and I want to thank our entire team led by Dr. Khurram Jamil, our Chief Medical Officer, for their efforts in this achievement. We have also submitted the registrational Phase 3 protocol, an important step forward in the advancement of our belapectin program for patients who today have no approved treatment options,” said Joel Lewis, Chief Executive Officer and President of Galectin Therapeutics.

Presentation Details

Oral Presentation

Title: ANTICIPATE-NASH Risk Stratification Predicts Variceal Development in Compensated MASH Cirrhosis: Results from the NAVIGATE Trial

Publication Number: 0253

Presenter: Naim Alkhouri, M.D., FAASLD

Date & time: November 8, 2026, 9:15 am - 9:30 am MST

Poster Presentations

Poster of Distinction:

Title: Baseline Baveno Portal Hypertension and ELF Risk Stratification Predict Variceal Development in Compensated MASH Cirrhosis: Findings from the NAVIGATE Trial

Session: MASLD/MASH - Therapeutics: New Agents and Approved/Available Agents

Presenter: Naim Alkhouri, M.D., FAASLD

Date & time: November 7, 2026 at 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm MST

Title: Correlation of Baveno VII and ANTICIPATE-NASH Noninvasive Models with HVPG in Patients with MASH Cirrhosis: Findings from a Phase 2b Belapectin Trial

Session: Portal Hypertension and Other Complications of Cirrhosis

Presenter: Naim Alkhouri, M.D., FAASLD

Date & time: November 5, 2026 at 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm MST

The presentations will be available for viewing by AASLD attendees and will be posted on our website under the“Events & Presentations” page shortly after the congress.



About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics is dedicated to developing novel therapies to improve the lives of patients with chronic liver disease and cancer. Galectin's lead drug belapectin is a carbohydrate-based drug that inhibits the galectin-3 protein, which is directly involved in multiple inflammatory, fibrotic, and malignant diseases, for which it has Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The lead development program is in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH, formerly known as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH) with cirrhosis and portal hypertension, the most advanced form of MASH-related fibrosis. Liver cirrhosis is one of the most pressing medical needs and a significant drug development opportunity. Additional development programs are in treatment of combination immunotherapy for advanced head and neck cancers and other malignancies. Advancement of these additional clinical programs is largely dependent on finding a suitable partner. Galectin seeks to leverage extensive scientific and development expertise as well as established relationships with external sources to achieve cost-effective and efficient development. Additional information is available at .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, and use words such as“may,”“estimate,”“could,”“expect”,“look forward”,“believe”,“hope” and others. They are based on management's current expectations and are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements. These statements include those regarding the hope that Galectin's development program for belapectin will lead to the first therapy for the treatment of MASH, formerly known as NASH, with cirrhosis and those regarding the hope that our lead compounds will be successful in cancer immunotherapy and in other therapeutic indications. Factors that could cause actual performance to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, among others, full analysis of the NAVIGATE trial data may not produce positive data; Galectin may not be successful in developing effective treatments and/or obtaining the requisite approvals for the use of belapectin or any of its other drugs in development; the Company may not be successful in scaling up manufacturing and meeting requirements related to chemistry, manufacturing and control matters; the Company's current clinical trial and any future clinical studies may not produce positive results in a timely fashion, if at all, and could require larger and longer trials, which would be time consuming and costly; plans regarding development, approval and marketing of any of Galectin's drugs are subject to change at any time based on the changing needs of the Company as determined by management and regulatory agencies; regardless of the results of any of its development programs, Galectin may be unsuccessful in developing partnerships with other companies or raising additional capital that would allow it to further develop and/or fund any studies or trials. Galectin has incurred operating losses since inception, and its ability to successfully develop and market drugs may be impacted by its ability to manage costs and finance continuing operations. For a discussion of additional factors impacting Galectin's business, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although subsequent events may cause its views to change, management disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

Jack Callicutt, Chief Financial Officer

(678) 620-3186

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Investors Relations Contacts:

Kevin Gardner

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Galectin Therapeutics and its associated logo is a registered trademark of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Belapectin is the USAN assigned name for Galectin Therapeutics' galectin-3 inhibitor belapectin.