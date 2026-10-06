Velocityehs Earns Top 2026 Honors For AI Innovation And Safety Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Occupational Health & Safety and Canadian Occupational Safety recognize VelocityEHS for innovative safety technologies that move the industry forward.

CHICAGO, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS®, the global leader in EHS & Sustainability solutions, has earned two new industry honors recognizing its AI innovation and EHS technology. Occupational Health & Safety named Vēlo by VelocityEHS its 2026 New Product of the Year in the AI Technology category, while Canadian Occupational Safety recognized VelocityEHS in two Best Safety Suppliers categories in its 2026 Readers' Choice Awards.

This recent recognition underscores the innovation that drives VelocityEHS in advancing worker safety software, so those responsible for safety can identify risk earlier, make better informed decisions, and act sooner. This means using AI to turn complex data into clear answers, practical insights, and guided next steps to identify emerging risks earlier and prioritize action.

Occupational Health & Safety named Vēlo, the embedded AI assistant from VelocityEHS, its 2026 New Product of the Year in the AI Technology category. Vēlo is powered by VelocityAI, the intelligence layer that drives AI-enabled insights across Accelerate®, the VelocityEHS Connected Platform.

“Embedding Vēlo in the everyday flow of work puts AI capabilities in the hands of the people closest to safety to identify exposures, assess potential risks and determine corrective actions,” said Dr. Julia Penfield, Chief AI Officer, VelocityEHS.“For us, human-centered AI starts with the person doing the work. We're building technology that extends what people know and can do, while keeping their expertise and judgment firmly in control.”

Canadian Occupational Safety named VelocityEHS among its 2026 Best Safety Suppliers in the HSE Management Solutions and SDS Management Solutions categories. The publication's 11th annual Readers' Choice Awards were determined through a reader-voted survey of occupational health and safety professionals across Canada, highlighting VelocityEHS among the top safety solutions that workers trust.

Together, the two honors recognize VelocityEHS technology, from AI-powered assistance to core EHS management software, and its commitment to helping EHS professionals move faster than risk.

“Recognition from both industry organizations and the professionals using EHS technology every day reinforces why we continue to invest in innovation that solves real safety challenges,” said Matt Airhart, CEO of VelocityEHS.“Our goal is clear: give people the tools and information they need to see risk sooner, act faster and protect more people.”

These latest technology awards complement the 2026 recognition for VelocityEHS as it continues to advance worker safety software and push the industry forward. Recent honors also include Leader status in the Verdantix Green Quadrant: EHS Software (2026), Best AI-Powered SaaS Solution for VelocityAI in the 2026 SaaS Awards, four Gold Stevie ® award in the American Business Awards and recognition for Dr. Julia Penfield from Business Intelligence Group for developing AI that reduces workplace injuries and fatalities.

This recognition extends to the people and culture behind the technology. VelocityEHS was named to Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators 2026, ranked first in the G2 Fall 2026 Grid® Report for Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) and was named a 2026 Remote Work Top Workplaces winner. The company's innovative remote work culture brings together specialized AI, technology and EHS talent across global locations to drive innovation across the organization.

Learn more about VelocityEHS awards and recognition at ehs.com/awards.

About VelocityEHS

VelocityEHS is the global leader in EHS & Sustainability solutions, pioneering human-centered AI to make workplaces safer, faster. Protecting over 10 million workers worldwide, Accelerate®, the VelocityEHS Connected Platform, delivers AI-driven innovation across Safety, Ergonomics, Chemical Management, Operational Risk, Contractor Safety & Permit to Work, Environmental Compliance, and Sustainability.

With the deepest bench of certified experts, from Ph.D. AI/ML scientists to board-certified ergonomists and safety professionals, VelocityEHS ensures trusted, human-in-the-loop oversight. Recognized as a Verdantix Green Quadrant Leader, G2 Leader, ISO 27001 certified, and SOC 2 Type II attested, VelocityEHS empowers companies to outpace risk with speed and purpose. Learn more at

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