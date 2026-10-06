Mercury Introduces RES One, A Rugged Edge Server Engineered For Rapid Deployment And Superior Lifecycle Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, ), a global leader in aerospace and defense electronics, today introduced RES OneTM, its next-generation rugged edge server platform built with enhanced modularity to accelerate deployment, streamline technology insertion, and reduce sustainment costs over long-duration mission lifecycles.

RES One is purpose-built for demanding edge compute missions in harsh and remote environments, including maritime, airborne, and ground systems, as well as commercial and industrial edge applications. It addresses one of the most persistent challenges facing long-life military and industrial systems: the widening gap between rapid commercial technology evolution and multi-decade program lifecycles. Its modular, future-ready design significantly reduces costly redesign cycles traditionally required when upgrading edge compute hardware in systems that may be deployed for 20 years or more. RES One is also designed for expedited deployment, leveraging Mercury's vertically integrated manufacturing and established supply chain, designed to achieve lead times significantly shorter than the industry's typical 6-12 month delivery timelines for ruggedized edge compute platforms.

The initial RES One portfolio includes both 1U and 2U chassis featuring stable, long-term external interfaces and internal modularity built on open standards architectures, allowing customers to refresh CPUs, accelerators, storage, and security modules as technology advances. RES One also features Mercury's RelianceOne TM edge security platform, purpose-built to meet defense and commercial cybersecurity and resiliency requirements across embedded, containerized, virtual, and standard user environments.

“RES One represents a fundamental shift in the deployment and lifecycle management of edge computing systems, with a simplified approach that gives program managers the ability to rapidly field and upgrade systems that leverage the most advanced commercial hardware, software, and security solutions,” said Ken Hermanny, Mercury's Senior Vice President of Processing Technologies.“By combining open architectures with long-term form fit function stability, we are providing our customers a platform that can meet urgent delivery timelines and be relied upon for decades without lengthy redesign cycles that drain resources and threaten mission readiness.”

Mercury will debut the RES One server at the 2026 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition, booth 1445, from October 12-14, 2026.

Mercury Systems – Innovation that matters®

Mercury Systems is a global leader in aerospace and defense electronics, providing breakthrough capabilities in signal and data processing. With a four-decade legacy of innovation that spans silicon to systems and RF front ends to effectors, Mercury accelerates commercial technology adoption to deliver powerful and secure mission-critical processing solutions to the edge. Mercury is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, and has multiple locations worldwide. To learn more, visit mrcy.com. (Nasdaq: MRCY)

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the Company's focus on enhanced execution of the Company's strategic plan. You can identify these statements by the words“may,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“would,”“plans,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“continue,”“estimate,”“project,”“intend,”“likely,”“forecast,”“probable,”“potential,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, cost increases, our inability to increase production and deliver products on time and with appropriate quality, continued funding of defense programs, the timing and amounts of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company's markets, effects of any U.S. federal government shutdown or extended continuing resolution, effects of increasingly volatile geopolitical events and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in or cost increases related to completing development, engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in, or in the U.S. government's interpretation of, federal export control or procurement rules and regulations, including tariffs, changes in, or in the interpretation or enforcement of, environmental rules and regulations, market acceptance of the Company's products, shortages or delays in receiving components, supply chain delays or volatility for critical components, production delays or unanticipated expenses including due to quality issues or manufacturing execution issues, failure to meet contractual performance specifications, adherence to required manufacturing standards, capacity underutilization, increases in scrap or inventory write-offs, failure to achieve or maintain manufacturing quality certifications, such as AS9100, failure to achieve or maintain qualified business systems, such as those required by the DFARS, adverse findings in government audits or investigations, the impact of supply chain disruption, inflation and labor shortages, among other things, on program execution and the resulting effect on customer satisfaction, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions, restructurings and operational efficiency initiatives or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, effects of shareholder activism, increases in interest rates, changes to industrial security and cyber-security regulations and requirements and impacts from any cyber or insider threat events, including the risks from heightened, persistent, and increasingly sophisticated nation-state level cyberattacks and emerging threats associated with agentic AI-enabled cyber tools, changes in tax rates or tax regulations, changes to interest rate swaps or other cash flow hedging arrangements, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, litigation, including the state law claim related to our settled federal securities class action lawsuit, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, and various other factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 3, 2026 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

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