EMIAH M7 Announces Promotional Fall Event To Put Independently Adjustable Comfort More In Focus

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bring home true comfort with the EMIAH M7 power recliner, combining powered adjustments, multiple recline angles, exceptional support, and a low-profile design for everyday use in any home









NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a long day of work, finding a comfortable position to sit and relax should be simple. The problem many people experience is that sitting in a traditional lounge chair means being stuck in one position. Trying to recline any farther back means locating a footrest or not getting enough lumbar support.









The EMIAH M7 power recliner takes an entirely different approach to relaxing. During the EMIAH M7 fall event, shoppers can bring home a chair built on three independently powered adjustments. It features a backrest, footrest, and full lumbar support, helping everyone avoid a handful of fixed positions and instead sink into full-body relaxation.

With an adjustable recliner chair at home, people can sit up to read, extend the footrest for streaming a favorite show, or recline farther back to take a break from the rest of the world for a while.

Three Motors Give the M7 More Ways to Adjust









At the center of the M7 is a tri-motor adjustment system. That is central to how the chair stands out in the marketplace. Convenient electric controls independently adjust the backrest, footrest, and lumbar support instead of forcing them into a single system.

This gives buyers a way to transition between tasks while sitting in the recliners. If finishing a task that requires attention, the upright backrest with lumbar support works well. If trying to catch up on social media while scrolling, extending the footrest and adjusting the backrest angle is better.

The M7 offers a fully adjustable recline ranging from 90 to 160 degrees. The headrest is also adjustable, and powered controls reduce the need to build momentum to switch from position to position. EMIAH adds to this convenience with the Dynamic Spine Support System that uses a five-minute lower back stretch function for even more support.

A Power Recliner Designed Around Everyday Transitions

A modern recliner can't serve only one purpose. Someone may be finishing a favorite book or sitting for a few minutes with the phone far away to clear the mind. With the M7, that independence is possible.

There are independent controls with the recliner, allowing the same chair to support different seated positions throughout the day. That makes transitions much easier. No one has to be forced into one fixed position. EMIAH's unique design to have three independent motors extends control over major support positions, offering more practical functionality no matter the sitting arrangement.

Solid-Wood Armrests Give the M7 a Furniture-Focused Design

While the technology is certainly appealing for the EMIAH M7 power recliner, it's also designed to meet most home décor and styles. Solid wood armrests offer a stunning visual contrast to the upholstered seat.

The low-profile base keeps the chair from looking too bulky in the living area, and the upholstered cushioning fills out the seating area for those who want both aesthetics and comfort. EMIAH offers multiple upholstery options to further expand its décor-matching capabilities.

Check the M7's Dimensions Before Ordering

While a powered recliner is certainly a good way to relax and get through a busy at-home workday, it is slightly larger than a traditional small chair. Before purchasing during the EMIAH M7 fall promotion event, measure the intended location and compare it to the M7's dimensions.

The chair reclines up to 160 degrees. That's a lot of extra space for a backrest and footrest to move. It has a seat depth of 50 centimeters and a weight capacity of 300 pounds, which is more than enough for most buyers.

Electrical power is another consideration. The M7 uses powered adjustment, so it should be positioned near a plug-in solution rather than an extension cord. Those few minutes of checking dimensions and power access ensure buyers get the most benefit from the EMIAH M7 as possible.

Luckily, the EMIAH M7 orders ship from U.S. warehouses. Delivery time can still vary based on preferred configuration, but buyers can expect a much faster timeframe to get a new power recliner than waiting for an international order. In addition, the product includes a 30-day return policy, a price guarantee, and a three-year limited warranty for added peace of mind.

EMIAH M7 Fall Event Focuses on Informed Comfort

The M7 is a good example of how powered furniture can offer more than a single recline option. With independent backrest, footrest, and lumbar adjustments, the chair helps users get through the day, from work to relaxation. Couple that with the five-minute stretch function, and there is a low-profile, attractive addition to any living space.

Buyers interested in adding the EMIAH M7 power recliner to a home, apartment, vacation property, or office should explore the fall event. It's a chance to inspect the upholstery, compare the full 160-degree recline to a room's dimensions, confirm power access, and get better pricing on an exceptional way to relax at home.

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The fall sales event runs October 5-18, 2026, offering price reductions on the M7 of anywhere from $50 to $100. Learn more by visiting the official EMIAH website at during the upcoming fall event.

About EMIAH:

EMIAH is a technology-led seating design company offering people more control over much-needed everyday comfort. The brand blends powered adjustment features with practical, functional, and aesthetic furniture design. EMIAH makes better seating and comfort accessible to more people, designed for everyday activities, from reading to streaming to relaxing and taking a break. Learn more at .









Contact Person: Sean Gui

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