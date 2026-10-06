EPOS Launches IMPACT 400 Wireless Headset For Open Offices And Hybrid Work

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New BluetoothHeadset Delivers 99% Word Recognition in Noisy-Environment Testing, Microsoft Teams Certification with Premium Microphone for Open Office, and up to 39 Hours of Talk Time

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPOS, a global provider of premium audio solutions for business professionals, today announced the EPOS IMPACTTM 400 Wireless headset, the newest member of its IMPACTTM 400 Series. Designed for open offices and hybrid professionals, the new device gives organizations a wireless option for equipping employees who need clear calls, fewer distractions, and reliable performance throughout the workday.

The IMPACTTM 400 Wireless joins the wired IMPACTTM 400 and IMPACTTM 400 ANC, enabling IT teams to select wired or wireless connectivity and the appropriate level of noise control while standardizing on one headset family. The new model combines EPOSTM voice pickup technology, hybrid active noise cancellation, Bluetooth® Low Energy Audio, and lightweight comfort in a double-sided, on-ear design.

“The IMPACTTM 400 Wireless gives organizations a practical way to equip hybrid teams with professional audio at scale,” said Søren Holm Printz, VP Strategy and Product Management at EPOS.“It combines certified open-office microphone performance, hybrid ANC, and long battery life in a wireless headset designed for employees who move between offices, meeting rooms, and remote workplaces.”

A New Wireless Option within the EPOS IMPACTTM Portfolio

The EPOS IMPACTTM Line includes wired headsets for fixed workstations and call-intensive roles, Bluetooth® headsets for mobile and hybrid professionals, and DECT solutions for organizations requiring greater wireless range or performance in dense environments.

Within the EPOS Bluetooth® portfolio, the IMPACTTM 400 Wireless is the high-value choice for organizations that need professional voice pickup, active noise cancellation, long battery life, and major communications platform certifications at a price suited for broader deployment. The IMPACTTM 500 and IMPACTTM 1000 provide additional choices higher in the range, with the IMPACTTM 1000 adding features such as adaptive ANC, wear detection, triple connectivity, incoming speech clarity, and wireless charging.

This tiered approach allows organizations to match headset capabilities and cost to different roles while managing devices through EPOS ConnectTM and EPOS ManagerTM.

Voice Pickup for Open Offices and AI-enabled Work

In independent testing conducted according to the Microsoft Azure Speech Test Specification, EPOSTM voice pickup technology achieved a 99% word-recognition rate in noisy environments(1), helping users communicate clearly with customers and colleagues. Clearer voice input can also help AI agents and AI-enabled workflows interpret spoken instructions more accurately.

The IMPACTTM 400 Wireless is certified for Microsoft Teams with Premium Microphone for Open Office. This designation indicates that the headset has met Microsoft's certification requirements for voice pickup and noise suppression in open-office environments. It is also certified for Zoom Workplace and Call Center, Google Meet, and Webex® by Cisco.

An adjustable boom microphone uses AI-based environmental noise reduction to help isolate the speaker's voice. A visible LED on the microphone indicates mute status, while the boom can be lowered to answer or unmute a call, and raised to mute.

Battery Life for Extended Workdays

The IMPACTTM 400 Wireless delivers up to 39 hours of talk time with ANC and the busy light on, or up to 47 hours with ANC off. Listening time reaches up to 63 hours with ANC on and 110 hours with ANC off.*

A 20-minute fast charge provides up to 12 hours of talk time(2), while a full cable charge takes approximately two hours(2). The extended operating time helps employees work across multiple days or locations without interrupting calls to recharge the headset.

Bluetooth® Low Energy Audio supports efficient wireless performance, while the LC3 codec delivers natural sound for speech and music. Multipoint connectivity allows the headset to maintain two simultaneous Bluetooth® connections, helping users move between computer and mobile communications.

Comfort, Focus, and Serviceability

Hybrid ANC, powered by EPOS BrainAdaptTM, helps reduce background noise and distractions in open offices, shared workspaces, and home environments.

The 145-gram headset includes breathable leatherette ear pads and a flexible boom that can be worn on either side. The headset folds flat for transportation between working locations and provides direct controls for calls, volume, ANC, and connection with Microsoft Teams.

Replaceable ear pads and a battery that can be replaced without tools can extend the headset's service life and simplify maintenance. EPOS ConnectTM allows users to install firmware updates and adjust personal audio settings, while EPOS ManagerTM gives IT administrators centralized tools for configuring and managing deployed devices.

A Differentiated Combination of Business Features

For organizations evaluating professional wireless headsets, the IMPACTTM 400 Wireless brings together several capabilities that are not always offered in the same product:



Microsoft Teams certification with Premium Microphone for Open Office

99% word recognition in noisy environments

Up to 39 hours of talk time with ANC and the busy light on(2)

Bluetooth® 6.0, Bluetooth® Low Energy Audio, and the LC3 codec

Hybrid ANC powered by EPOS BrainAdaptTM

A tool-free replaceable battery and replaceable ear pads

A reversible boom microphone for left- or right-side wear EPOS ConnectTM and EPOS ManagerTM device support

The headset includes a BTD 400c USB-C® Bluetooth® dongle, and a USB-C®-to-USB-A adapter, allowing it to connect with current USB-C® devices and computers with legacy USB-A ports. Wireless operating range is up to 98 feet (30 meters).(3)

The EPOS IMPACTTM 400 Wireless is backed by a two-year limited warranty(4) and will be available in the U.S. and Canada in November 2026 at an MSRP of $219.99 excluding VAT/£169.99 excluding VAT. UK and EU pricing and availability to be confirmed by region. For more information about the EPOSTM portfolio of professional headsets, visit:

(1) Word-recognition rate based on third-party laboratory testing conducted according to Microsoft Azure Speech Test specification. Headset was mounted on a head-and-torso simulator playing English language speech at an 89dBSPL@MRP normal speech level and with surrounding noise environment played at a level of 70dBA. Results in real-world use may vary.

(2) Battery life based on EPOS internal testing with Headset firmware version 0.2.79 and Dongle firmware version 0.2.38, at volume level 30 and speech signal under laboratory conditions. Actual battery life varies with settings, usage, environmental conditions, and battery age; battery capacity decreases over time.

(3) Actual operating range may vary depending on connected devices, physical obstructions, wireless interference, environmental conditions, and other factors.

(4) Limited warranty terms are available at . In the UK and EU, the limited warranty is in addition to, and does not affect, your statutory rights.

About EPOS

EPOS designs, manufactures, and sells high-end audio solutions for business professionals around the world.

Building on decades of research on how the brain perceives sound, EPOS empowers businesses to better communicate and collaborate - anytime, anywhere, and on any device. We use the most advanced audio and collaboration technologies to create solutions that are powerful, reliable, and easy to use.

With headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark, EPOS builds on more than 115 years of audio heritage and operates in a global market with offices and partners in more than 60 countries. Find more information at .

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands is a leader in branded consumer products that enable productivity, confidence, and enjoyment while working, when learning, and while playing. Our widely recognized brands include AT-A-GLANCE®, EPOS®, Five Star®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Swingline®, Tilibra® and many others. More information about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) can be found at .

EPOS, EPOS Connect, EPOS Manager, BrainAdapt and IMPACT are trademarks of EPOS Group. All other registered and unregistered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© 2026 EPOS Group. All rights reserved.

Media Contacts:

North America

Ken Hagihara, APR, Fellow PRSA

Public Relations Representative for EPOS

+1-949-533-5447

...

Europe

Rochelle Skjoldager

Head of Product Marketing & Creative, Technology Peripherals for EPOS

+45 31329058

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

