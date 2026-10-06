Hydrafacial Introduces Hydracleartm Treatment Booster To Clarify Blemish-Prone Skin

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New triple-acid treatment booster is designed to help clarify, balance, and fade visible signs of blemish-prone skin while helping maintain hydration

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkinHealth Systems (NASDAQ: SKIN), a global medical aesthetics company and home to flagship brand Hydrafacial®, announced the launch of the HydraClearTM Treatment Booster, a targeted solution to help clarify blemish-prone skin.

Powered by a targeted triple-acid blend of Salicylic Acid, Succinic Acid and Tranexamic Acid, HydraClear is designed to help clear pores, improve the appearance of congestion and visibly fade post-blemish marks, revealing clearer-looking, more balanced skin.

“HydraClear reflects where we are taking Hydrafacial treatments: beyond a premium facial to a more personalized skin health platform that can address a broader range of consumer needs,” said Pedro Malha, Chief Executive Officer of SkinHealth Systems.“We are focused on clinically meaningful innovation that expands what providers can deliver through Hydrafacial and gives them more ways to create visible results for their clients. HydraClear delivers on that strategy by addressing concerns correlated with blemish-prone skin – one of the most common and persistent skin health concerns.”

Clinically Tested for Continuous Visible Improvement

HydraClear was evaluated as part of a series of Deluxe Hydrafacial treatments for participants with blemish-prone skin. Following four treatments, the clinical investigator observed a 38% mean reduction in total blemishes and 81% of participants showed fewer visible blemishes.1

Participants also reported noticeable improvements throughout the treatment series, including:



92% of participants reported improvement in at least one measured aspect of confidence or well-being related to the appearance of their skin after two treatments2

77% of participants reported their skin looked clearer and cleaner after two treatments.3

85% of participants said skin felt more hydrated after three treatments4 81% of participants saw more radiant-looking skin after three treatments4



“Acne is one of the most common reasons for a visit to the dermatologist, and its impact often extends beyond skin, affecting confidence, self-esteem and social interactions,” said Board-Certified Dermatologist Amy Forman Taub, MD, FAAD.“I led a clinical trial evaluating a treatment program with Hydrafacial hydrodermabasion, LED light therapy, and the HydraClear booster for blemish-prone skin. We were pleased to see significant improvement in as little as two to four weeks, with results sustained at 12 weeks. Many patients want faster results, whether they are seeking an option without medication or a treatment to complement their current medications. Based on these findings, I believe Hydrafacial treatments with the HydraClear booster will be a welcome addition for patients.”

Three Acids – Three Targeted Benefits

At the heart of the HydraClear Treatment Booster is a precisely engineered triple-acid formula designed to address visible signs of blemish-prone skin:



Salicylic Acid exfoliates dead surface cells and breaks down excess oil.

Succinic Acid helps soothe and refresh the look of skin while maintaining its natural balance. Tranexamic Acid helps visibly fade the appearance of post-blemish marks and supports a more even-looking skin tone.



The alcohol-free formula also includes antioxidants to help soothe the skin, glycerin and hydrators to help replenish skin hydration, and witch hazel to help reduce excess oil.











A Personalized Path Closer to Clear

HydraClear is delivered as part of Deluxe and Platinum Hydrafacial treatments, where it can be paired with blue LED light therapy as part of a personalized approach for blemish-prone skin.

HydraClear joins Hydrafacial's portfolio of boosters designed to help address the most common skin concerns, including Hydralock HA, the brand's leading hydrating booster, and HydraFillic with Pep9TM, its leading anti-aging booster.

For more information and to find a provider near you, visit Hydrafacial.com.

1Based on investigator assessment versus baseline at Week 12, four weeks after the fourth treatment, in a 12-week clinical study with 26 participants with mild-to-moderate acne with Hydrafacial Deluxe treatments performed at baseline, week 2, and week 4, with assessment at week 12. Hydrafacial LLC, 2026. Data on file. Individual results may vary.

2Based on participant-reported improvement versus baseline in at least one of five assessed psychosocial domains at Week 4, two weeks after two treatments, in a 12-week clinical study. N=26. Data on file at Hydrafaical. Individual results may vary.

3Based on participant self-assessment at week 4, two weeks after two treatments, in a 12-week clinical study. N=26. Hydrafacial LLC, 2026. Data on file. Individual results may vary.

4Based on participant self-assessment with Hydrafacial Deluxe treatments performed at baseline and week 2, with assessment at week 4. N=26. Data on file at Hydrafacial. Individual results may vary.

About SkinHealth Systems

SkinHealth Systems (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a global medical aesthetics company delivering an integrated ecosystem of clinically proven solutions designed to help consumers achieve superior skin health and support the success of providers. Anchored by HydrafacialTM, a leading and widely requested professional skincare treatment, and supported by complementary offerings including SkinStylusTM microneedling and HydraScalp® with KeraviveTM. SkinHealth Systems combines advanced device technology, proprietary consumables, and clinical validation to deliver trusted treatment experiences through an omnichannel network of providers worldwide. Learn more at skinhealthsystems.com or follow us on LinkedIn. Local providers can be found at hydrafacial.com/find-a-hydrafacialist.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding SkinHealth Systems Inc.'s strategy, plans, objectives, initiatives and financial outlook. When used in this press release, the words“estimates,”“projected,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“forecasts,”“plans,”“intends,”“believes,”“seeks,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“future,”“propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside SkinHealth Systems Inc.'s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Important factors that may affect actual results or outcomes include, among others: SkinHealth Systems Inc.'s ability to manage growth; SkinHealth Systems Inc.'s ability to execute its business plan; the success of HydraClear Treatment Booster's launch and how its products are received amongst consumers and providers; potential litigation involving SkinHealth Systems Inc.; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that SkinHealth Systems Inc. may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled“Risk Factors” and“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) and in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC such as on a Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. There may be additional risks that the Company does not presently know of or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. SkinHealth Systems Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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