The King Center Announces Public Release Of When Faith Calls, An Interactive Documentary Series Exploring The Faith That Shaped Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'S Life And Legacy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Atlanta, GA., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) announced the release of 'When Faith Calls', a six‐part documentary series exploring how faith shaped the life, leadership, and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Available globally, the series blends powerful storytelling with unprecedented access to historical archives, illuminating the spiritual foundations that guided one of the world's most influential moral leaders.

More than a traditional documentary, 'When Faith Calls' examines the religious convictions that underpinned Dr. King's activism. Through rare archival footage and personal testimonies from civil rights veterans, interfaith leaders, scholars, activists, and members of the King family, the series traces his journey from his early formation in the Black church to his emergence as a global advocate for justice whose faith demanded action. It also connects King's spiritual worldview to urgent contemporary issues, including poverty, economic justice, war and peace, and the responsibility each generation bears in advancing human rights.

The six episodes chart Dr. King's development as a spiritual and moral leader. Early episodes focus on his family roots, theological training, and the grounding influence of the Black church. Middle chapters highlight defining campaigns of the Civil Rights Movement; Montgomery, Birmingham, the March on Washington, and Selma, showing how King's faith shaped his strategic decisions and sustained him through intense opposition. Later episodes explore his widening focus on economic inequality, his public stance against the Vietnam War, and his vision for the Poor People's Campaign. Together, the series reveals a leader whose faith compelled him to confront injustice wherever it appeared, even when doing so cost him allies and public support.

The final episode brings the narrative into the present, showing how King's philosophy continues to inspire a new generation of leaders, including Tennessee State Representative Justin J. Pearson, Kehkashan Basu, Yasmin Poole, Bishop William J. Barber II, Dr. Walter Earl Fluker, and Rev. Naomi Nontombi Tutu. Echoing Mrs. Coretta Scott King's reminder that“freedom is never really won,” the series invites viewers to see themselves not as observers of history but as participants in carrying the work forward. Original music enriches the storytelling.

A distinguishing feature of When Faith Calls is its integration with Storyline, an innovative interactive platform developed by Terentia. Storyline allows viewers to engage directly with photographs, documents, archival records, and historical artifacts as they watch. Related primary sources appear alongside each episode, enabling deeper exploration without interrupting the viewing experience.“When Faith Calls shows what becomes possible when the archive becomes part of the viewing experience. Terentia's Storyline helps audiences move naturally from the story on screen to the photographs, documents, records, and objects that give it deeper context,” said Neal Bilow, CEO of Terentia.

Using Storyline, The King Center connects the series to rich archival collections, transforming 'When Faith Calls' into both a documentary and an interactive digital experience. Viewers can examine materials related to landmark events such as the Letter from Birmingham Jail, the March on Washington, and the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church, gaining deeper insight into the people, events, and faith traditions that shaped the Civil Rights Movement.

“The King Center is committed to preserving and advancing my parents' legacy in ways that educate, inspire, and equip people to build the Beloved Community,” said Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center.“When Faith Calls' helps audiences understand the faith that grounded my father's unwavering commitment to nonviolence, justice, and human dignity. It invites viewers to look beyond the iconic speeches and see the deep spiritual conviction that sustained him through the most challenging periods of the Civil Rights Movement. At a time marked by division and injustice, the series reminds us that faith is a courageous force, one that calls us to serve, to love, and to stand for truth. My hope is that viewers will reflect on their own calling and embrace their responsibility to help build the Beloved Community, recognizing that the pursuit of justice and peace is a continuing moral and spiritual imperative.”

Lilly Endowment Inc. is the exclusive funder of 'When Faith Calls'. The series was produced with Lark Media, with Ashley Woods as Collaborating Creator, and Dr. Bernice A. King and Dr. Kelisha B. Graves as Executive Producers.

Watch the Series

'When Faith Calls' is available at: When Faith Calls | The King Center

'When Faith Calls' Press Kit is available at: When Faith Calls Press Kit

About The King Center

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) is a 501(c) (3) organization established in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King. The King Center is the official living memorial and programmatic nonprofit organization committed to educating the world on the life, legacy, and teachings of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The King Center serves to inspire new generations to carry forward his unfinished work, strengthen causes and empower changemakers who are continuing his efforts today. The King Center's premier educational initiative, Nonviolence365®, is based on Dr. King's nonviolent philosophy and methodology. His teachings engage participants from various sectors of society, including emerging and next-generation leaders, in modules and exercises that enhance communication, leadership, interpersonal, and conflict reconciliation skills, as well as empower individuals to address injustice.

About Terentia's Storyline

Terentia's Storyline is an interactive storytelling platform that brings archival and collection materials into the video viewing experience. Organizations can connect moments in films, oral histories, documentaries, and other time-based media with related photographs, documents, records, people, places, and objects from their collections. As the story unfolds, audiences can explore deeper context without leaving the viewing experience, creating new opportunities for discovery, interpretation, and learning.

About Terentia

Terentia is a cloud-native technology company serving museums, archives, libraries, research organizations, Tribal and Indigenous institutions, and other organizations responsible for preserving and sharing cultural knowledge.

Founded in 2020, Terentia provides a configurable platform that brings together collections management, digital asset management, digital preservation, integrations, audience engagement, and responsible AI. The company helps institutions replace fragmented systems with connected digital infrastructure designed around their collections, workflows, governance requirements, and long-term missions.

Known for its collaborative approach and strong client relationships, Terentia works closely with institutions to deliver technology that is scalable, flexible, and built to evolve over time.

For more information, visit terentia.io.

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When Faiths Calls

CONTACT: Momina Bryant The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change Inc. 4044371206...